Father walking with two young children allegedly pulls knife on approaching jogger in Cambridge

The jogger later told police he was preparing to cross the street to comply with social distancing standards and was about 40 feet away from the trio when the father pulled out a knife and issued an order to him.

Police said the incident allegedly took place around 5:17 p.m. as the jogger was running north on the Putnam Avenue sidewalk towards Massachusetts Avenue while the father of the two children were approaching him on the same sidewalk.

A father walking with two young children pulled a knife on an approaching jogger, ordering the runner to cross the street apparently to enforce social distancing requirements during an April 20 confrontation, according to Cambridge police.

"Get the [expletive] on the other side of the street,'' the father said, according to what the jogger later told police.

The jogger described the knife as a silver pocket knife, police said.

After seeing the knife in the hand of the father, the jogger quickly crossed the street and called police while standing near Magee Street, police wrote.

Responding officers found a father walking with two children and a dog who matched the description provided by the jogger on Dodge Street by Western Avenue, police said. As officers arrived to speak with him, they decided to let him first walk home.

"While the officers were speaking with him they allowed [the father] to walk the children home because they were becoming upset,'' police wrote.

The father was then interviewed by police. The name of the jogger, and the father along with gender pronouns were redacted by police.

"The [father] stated that [he] recalled telling someone to cross the street in order to keep distance from [his] family, but [he]denied pulling out a knife,'' police wrote. The father “consented to a pat search, but no weapon was found.”

Police searched the sidewalk between the point of confrontation and where they encountered the father and reported finding a knife atop a yard waste paper bag on Dodge Street. The knife had a four inch blade and a five inch handle, police said.

No charges were sought by police who continued to investigate, Jeremy Warnick, department spokesman wrote in an e-mail Thursday.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.