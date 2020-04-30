Fundraising walks in Andover, Salem take new turns amid pandemic

But organizers of the Step Up for Colleen 5k in Andover and the Walk for Hawc in Salem have found new ways for people to support the charitable events.

Two annual fund-raising walk/runs north of Boston won’t be held on Sunday, due to social restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of a 5k fund-raiser in memory of Colleen Ritzer cancelled Sundays event. Instead, supporters are asked to perform a random act of kindness. (AP Photo/CourtWebster via the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, File)

The 7th annual race honoring Colleen Ritzer, the Danvers High math teacher murdered by a student in 2013, has been cancelled until next year,

In lieu of the race, participants are encouraged to do random acts of kindness until May 13 which is Ritzer’s birthday. People are asked to post about their experiences on social media using the hashtag #KindnessForColleen

Nina Caron , the race director, said it was an extremely hard choice to cancel but the health and financial needs of the community needed to be their priority, she said.

“Considering the financial, emotional, psychological stress that people are under it just didn't feel right to go forward with it,” Caron said in an interview. “There is uncertainty about the trajectory of the virus and I tried to make the best decision I could based on what the experts were saying.”

Money raised from the race helps to fund scholarships at Andover and Danvers high schools to educate future teachers.





Caron’s oldest daughter was a childhood friend of Ritzer, who would have turned 31 this month. She said she’s been trying to channel some of Ritzer’s positive energy into the present day public health crisis.

“I think the bright spot in all this is that I really believe it has made a lot of people realize what matters in life,” Caron said. “Connection to other people matters, compassionate living matters, your family matters, connection matters. I think it's forced a lot of people to take a really good look at their priorities.”

In Salem, the 28th annual Walk for HAWC will go virtual this year.

Participants are asked to do the 5k walk or run on their own and then post about it on social media.

“Folks are looking to get out of the house and get some exercise and fresh air,” said Sara Stanley, executive director of the organization officially known as Healing Abuse Working for Change. "We thought this could be a great way to have people do something good for themselves and then also do something at the same time to support HAWC and people in their own community.”

HAWC, which is based in Salem, has extended registration until May 31. The cost is $27 for an adult and $10 for children.

Stanley said they chose to hold a virtual event because the fundraiser is critical for the organization and also because they want to continue to raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse.

“We thought in a time of a lot of anxiety and fear and in a time when people experiencing domestic violence are at increased risk right now, we thought that holding the walk, even virtually, was a good opportunity to one raise awareness about that and give folks an opportunity to do something about it,” Stanley said.

HAWC is also asking participants to have conversations with their children and families about supportive relationships because the goal of the organization is to reduce the prevalence of domestic violence, Stanley.

“Our ultimate goal is to encourage everyone to be in safe, respectful relationships and so it's an opportunity for families to go out and spend some quality time together and encourage folks to to live that healthy respectful lifestyle,” she said.

HAWC employees still work from home, staffing a hotline at 1-800-547-1649 for those experiencing domestic violence.

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy