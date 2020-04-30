Governor Baker just gave a scorchingly honest take on Netflix hit ‘Ozark’

Baker then decided to entertain a reporter who apparently asked the Republican governor what he’s been watching, gushing about one documentary in particular.

The remarks came as Baker spoke about how his daughter has been taking part in a book club in an effort to keep up with her friends during quarantine, which “might be the only good thing I can think of that has come out of all this.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s daily coronavirus press conference took a surprise turn on Thursday when he went on a tangent about shows and documentaries he’s been streaming — including a scorching take on the hit Netflix series “Ozark.”

Advertisement

“The one thing I would recommend to anybody on Netflix is ‘The Biggest Little Farm,’ which is one of the best documentaries ever,” Baker said. "It’s magical, it’s lyrical, and it’s beautiful — and it’s only 90 minutes, so it’s not like you have to watch 14 parts to get to the end.

“It’s about two people who lived in an apartment in Santa Monica,” he continued. “They got a dog from a pound. They loved the dog, but every time they left the apartment to go to work, the dog would start barking and it would bark until they came home, so they eventually got an eviction notice from their landlord. It was either the dog or they had to move, and at that point in time they decided that they would get a series of investors and go do something they always wanted to do, which was create a natural farm. It’s awesome. I would highly recommend it to anybody.”

The documentary appears to be available on Hulu, or can be watched for $3.99 on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime.

Baker also gave his honest thoughts on the popular series “Ozark,” starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The show is about a financial planner who decides to move his family from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri in a last-ditch attempt to save their lives while laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel.

Advertisement

“I could only watch a few episodes of ‘Ozark’ before I decided if I kept watching it, I’d have to jump off the roof of my house,” Baker said.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss