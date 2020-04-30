Inmate at Essex County jail dies from coronavirus

The 41-year-old man died Wednesday night while being treated at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, the department said. He had been jailed and in custody of the sheriff since Feb. 18.

An inmate at the Middleton House of Correction has died due to the complications from the novel coronavirus, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s office did not release the man’s identity or details on why he was being held at the facility.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family,” said Coppinger in a released statement.

Sixty inmates housed at Essex County correctional facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department said. . Forty-five have allegedly recovered from the disease.

