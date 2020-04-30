Judge rejects bid from Hot Pockets heiress, ex-PIMCO boss to serve prison sentences at home over coronavirus fears

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented and continually evolving cause of concern and the Court is cognizant of the particular transmission risk in penitentiary facilities,” Gorton wrote, adding that “notwithstanding the current public health crisis, this federal judge will not forfeit his obligation to impose a sentence that is warranted by a defendant’s criminal conduct.”

In a three-page order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote that rather than allow Michelle Janavs, the 49-year-old microwaveable munchies heiress and philanthropist, and Douglas Hodge, the 62-year-old former PIMCO chief, to do their bids at home, he would push their self-surrender date back two months to June 30.

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday denied a request from a Hot Pockets heiress and a former Pimco boss to serve their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions cheating scandal in their stately California homes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, prosecutors voiced strong opposition to Janavs and Hodge’s bid to serve their respective five and nine-month sentences at home, asserting the well-heeled felons would hardly feel the full brunt of their punishment in their swanky pads.

“Reducing Janavs’s sentence to home confinement in her 11,000 square foot home in the gated community of Newport Coast, California with a gym, media room, game room, wine cellar, pool, and barbecue area ... would certainly undermine the goals of punishment and deterrence,” prosecutors wrote.

Ditto for Hodge, according to the government.

“Similarly, reducing Hodge’s sentence to home confinement in his 10,000 square foot home in a gated community in Laguna Beach, California with a pool and 1,200 square foot guest house ... would undercut the goals of deterrence and punishment,” the feds wrote.

They said the US Bureau of Prisons is taking steps to protect inmates from COVID-19 in its nationwide prison system, which as of Thursday had seen 1,534 inmates infected along with 343 staffers, according to the BOP’s website. Thirty-one inmates have died from the virus, the BOP site says.

In a response filing Wednesday, Janavs’s lawyers reiterated that she has an underlying medical condition that would leave her vulnerable to “serious illness or death from COVID-19″ if she contracted it in prison, adding that the BOP has seen a “rampant spread” of the contagion.

“In the seven days since Ms. Janavs filed her opening brief, the BOP has reported that 968 additional prisoners have been infected by COVID-19, and seven more have died from the disease,” her lawyers wrote. “The rate of infection and death appears to have significantly increased, and because BOP is not routinely testing prisoners, these numbers surely under-count the actual number of positive cases."

And, her attorneys wrote, while FPC Bryan, Janavs’s designated prison in Texas, currently reports no positive COVID-19 cases, “it does not say whether anyone in that facility has been tested at all, and there is reason to doubt it. Just this morning, an officer at FPC Bryan confirmed that inmates are not tested when they come to the camp if they are not showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

Instead, her legal team wrote, “incoming inmates are quarantined for 14 days and then released to the general population, where they are housed four inmates to a room in bunk beds spaced less than six feet apart.”

Hodge’s lawyers had previously asserted in court papers that the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths and the nature of prison housing would make it extremely difficult to keep him safe behind bars. They said his age puts him in a higher risk category of becoming very sick from the virus, and that he “poses no danger to the public, nor is he likely to recidivate.”

In court papers Wednesday, Hodge’s legal team attacked prosecutors’ contention that he had to first seek a sentence modification from prison authorities, who can’t act on his request because he’s not yet in custody, before petitioning the court.

“The government’s position that Mr. Hodge must put himself in grave and potentially mortal danger in order to satisfy” procedural requirements “is not only fundamentally illogical and inhumane, but also premised on precedent that does not account—and could not possibly have accounted—for the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic," his lawyers wrote.

Hodge was sentenced in February to nine months in prison for paying bribes totaling $850,000 to get his kids into USC and Georgetown as fake sports recruits, while Janavs received a five-month prison term for conspiring to pay bribes totaling $300,000 to facilitate cheating on her daughters’ college entrance tests and to get the older kid into USC as a phony volleyball prospect, according to prosecutors.

Janavs got arrested before her daughter received formal admission to USC, so Janavs never paid out the remaining $150,000 owed to the scheme’s mastermind, the feds have said.

Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

