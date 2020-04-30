Maine reports 1 new coronavirus death, 39 new cases

One new coronavirus-related death and 39 additional cases were reported in Maine Thursday morning, bringing the death toll to 53 and the case count to 1,095, officials said.

The latest victim of the virus was a Cumberland County resident, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Cumberland has reported the most deaths of the state’s 16 counties with 26. Waldo County has reported the second most with 11 deaths, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.

Cumberland County has also seen the most cases in the state, with 486 confirmed, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 205 cases and 104 cases, respectively.