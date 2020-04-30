Maine reports 1 new coronavirus death, 39 new cases

One new coronavirus-related death and 39 additional cases were reported in Maine Thursday morning, bringing the death toll to 53 and the case count to 1,095, officials said.
The latest victim of the virus was a Cumberland County resident, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Cumberland has reported the most deaths of the state’s 16 counties with 26. Waldo County has reported the second most with 11 deaths, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.
Cumberland County has also seen the most cases in the state, with 486 confirmed, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 205 cases and 104 cases, respectively.
The additional death and cases come two days after Governor Janet Mills extended Maine’s stay-at-home order through May, part of the first stage of a four-stage plan to reopen the state’s economy and ease social distancing requirements. State officials said they believe the coronavirus curve in Maine is flattening as people abide by safety guidelines, shown in the gradual decrease in reported deaths and cases in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, 19,546 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,762 since April 22, officials said.
Of the total people who have contracted the virus, 631 patients have recovered, officials said. Hospitalizations total 170, with 35 people currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 18 are in critical care and eight are on ventilators.
There are 171 ICU beds and 286 ventilators available for use throughout the state, officials said.
