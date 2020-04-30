Man arrested in New York on murder charge for deadly Halloween shooting in Roslindale

A man was arrested in New York Wednesday on murder charges related to a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in Roslindale on Halloween, Boston police said.
Richard Lugo, 36, was arrested in the Bronx by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six month long investigation by officials in multiple states, police said.
Lugo was indicted by a Suffolk Superior Court grand jury on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and larceny of motor vehicle, police said.
Lugo is accused of being the person responsible for the double shooting in the area of 581 American Legion Highway in Roslindale around 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 Halloween, police said. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds upon arrival, police said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital where one, later identified as Pasqual Casiano, 44, of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead, police said. The other man had non-life threatening injuries, they said.
A motive for the homicide was not disclosed by authorities.
Lugo was arraigned Wednesday as a fugitive from justice, police said. He will be held in New York until he is brought back to Boston by the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit at a later date.
