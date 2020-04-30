Man arrested in New York on murder charge for deadly Halloween shooting in Roslindale

A man was arrested in New York Wednesday on murder charges related to a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in Roslindale on Halloween, Boston police said.

Richard Lugo, 36, was arrested in the Bronx by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six month long investigation by officials in multiple states, police said.

Lugo was indicted by a Suffolk Superior Court grand jury on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and larceny of motor vehicle, police said.