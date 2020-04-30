Marshfield man dies in ATV crash

A man who was found bleeding next to an ATV in Marshfield Wednesday afternoon has died, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement Thursday.

At 2:41 p.m., a man who was walking along Bridle Path Trail found Anthony Gill, 21, of Marshfield, unconscious next to an ATV and bleeding around his head and neck, according to the statement

The engine of Gill’s four-wheeled Honda ATV was still running when the man found him, officials said.