May is almost here, and with it comes the milder weather we’ve been waiting for

If you’re thinking that this April has been exceedingly chilly you are correct. As a matter of fact, since records have been kept this is the first April when temperatures have not gotten above 65 degrees. The maximum high in Boston this month will go down as 62, four degrees cooler than any other April. Overall, the month will end up over 3.5 degrees below average, an unusual month for sure.

Are you ready for this month to be over? In addition to a few showers Thursday, we’ve had temperatures that have been cool, mainly in the 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday is the final day of April and once again it’s not very warm out.

Advertisement

A list of the coolest maximum temperatures in Boston since 1872. 2020 is now at the top of this list. NOAA

Rainfall was above average this month, but actually we’re still a couple of inches below average for the year, nothing that can’t be made up as things go forward, because there is more rain in the forecast. Friday we will start the day with showers and some heavy downpours, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be mild, reaching into the lower 60s.

Friday’s predicted highs are average as May starts, with temperatures averaging in the lower 60s. Those averages should rise into the low 70s by the end of the month. This means that even if we have a day that is 5-8 degrees below average we should still be relatively comfortable, especially by the time we get to the middle of May. You can see on the chart below the trend in temperature so far this year and what averages would typically bring

The brown area represents a typical range of temperature. Notice how April brought a flattening of the normal upward curve. Dave Epstein

The Weekend

Saturday is looking better than it did just a couple of days ago it now appears that the Friday system will linger into the early morning hours Saturday, but I think by 7 or 8 a.m. we should start to see clearing skies.

Advertisement

This means quite a bit of sunshine developing, which will help to boost temperatures to between 65 and 70. We should be dry all afternoon, to boot.

Sunday doesn’t look like a bad day, but I’m a little bit concerned that leftover clouds and maybe some showers are going to try to come through and perhaps spoil the mid-afternoon hours. It’s still going to be mild, and temperatures should be in the lower 70s for a wide swath of the area.

Next Week

There is still the chance of a few showers next week, but overall things look much drier and milder than April. I will leave you with this daily temperature forecast from the Global Forecast System, which shows high temperatures into mid-May. Of course, a forecast that far out can change dramatically, but seeing the 80-degree prediction was rather exciting.

Time will tell how close we get to that number in a couple of weeks.