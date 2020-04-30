Medway police investigating Zoombombing of middle school orientation

The Medway police department has opened an investigation after a Medway middle school orientation was Zoom bombed Wednesday, officials said.

A person displayed an obscene video at 8:05 p.m. during the Zoom meeting with over 150 children and parents for fifth grade orientation, Police Chief Allen Tingley and Superintendent Armand Pires said in a statement Thursday.

The video played for about 15 seconds before school officials could close the meeting. Upon investigation, officials found that certain protocols were not followed, allowing unwanted people to enter the meeting, the statement said.