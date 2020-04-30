Medway police investigating Zoombombing of middle school orientation

The Medway police department has opened an investigation after a Medway middle school orientation was Zoom bombed Wednesday, officials said.
A person displayed an obscene video at 8:05 p.m. during the Zoom meeting with over 150 children and parents for fifth grade orientation, Police Chief Allen Tingley and Superintendent Armand Pires said in a statement Thursday.
The video played for about 15 seconds before school officials could close the meeting. Upon investigation, officials found that certain protocols were not followed, allowing unwanted people to enter the meeting, the statement said.
Pires apologized in the statement, saying that the school would not be hosting any other Zoom meetings until they could review their policies and find another video conferencing software. The school district will also be offering counseling to any families who would like to discuss the incident.
“Zoombombing is an act where an unwanted person enters into a Zoom meeting and displays obscene, racist or hateful speech, images and videos to unsuspecting participants,” Tingley said. “A crime was committed here and this is something we are taking very seriously as we look to identify the person who did this.”