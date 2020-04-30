Newton college students create resource for high school seniors

“We want to help high school seniors through their difficult college decision process, in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” reads the mission statement on Desyde’s website. “That’s why we are volunteering to provide free webinars where real college students give their real perspective on their college experience. Whether it be talking about the classroom, dining halls, or social life, we want to give you honest advice.”

Ethan Heimlich, Dan Genzelev, and Jacob Roll created Desyde , a platform to provide free webinars to provide information about several colleges and universities to high school seniors. Each webinar is hosted by current students from the college and allows high school seniors to ask questions that otherwise may not be answered without a campus visit.

Three Newton North High School graduates and current college students have created a free resource to help high school seniors make their college decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Desyde’s three creators attended Newton North High School together and remained in contact throughout college.

“When we were in high school, we had kind of a tough decision going to different colleges, deciding where to go to college,” said Heimlich. “When I was a junior and senior in high school, whenever I decided to visit a school, I tried to talk to current students to get their perspectives.”

In regard to the inspiration for the project, Heimlich said, “Given the COVID-19 crisis, students can’t visit schools. We just thought that we had a little bit of extra time and we figured this would be a good way to give back and help high school juniors and mostly seniors who are trying to make that decision, which is a pretty monumental decision, without ever being able to go to the campus.”

All three creators have younger sisters who are coming close to entering college, which provided additional inspiration for the project.

“My sister is actually a junior in high school now.” said Genzelev. “She had all of her visits canceled for April break, and she said, ‘Wow, I wish I could talk to some kids from these schools,’ and that’s when we realized now was the perfect time to get something like this going.”

Desyde’s first webinar was hosted on April 7 and 13 additional webinars were upcoming during the month of April, with more to follow in May. The webinars span from local Massachusetts colleges and universities to schools in California, Michigan, and St. Louis. The first four webinars attracted over 100 viewers total.

The first webinars were hosted by friends of Heimlich, Genzelev, and Roll. However, after posting a form on their website asking for volunteers, they received over 20 responses from current college students interested in hosting webinars.

“A lot of them are from pretty random places, people we’ve never met,” said Heimlich of the volunteers.

“Something maybe we didn’t expect initially is, within that first week, both high school students and college students from the west coast and from a bunch of random states in the US,” said Roll. “We had schools we did not think we’d get to for a while, being from the east coast, so that was kind of exciting for us.”

While many colleges are hosting virtual information sessions, Desyde is different in that it is hosted by current college students and provides their honest perspective.

“We’ve spoken to high school students and some of the feedback we’ve gotten is that a lot of these college sessions will really just be info-sessions for the college and not really be talking about the honest aspects of the school and maybe some of the more negative things that as a student you’d really want to know before you make that kind of commitment,” said Genzelev.

The creators chose to make their resource free instead of charging a fee for accessing these webinars.

“This is for people that can’t go to visit these schools. There’s an economic crisis going on as well as a health crisis,” said Heimlich. “While we’re thinking about how people are being infected and that human life tragedy that this is, there’s also the economic tragedy that’s happening. Many people have parents who are small business owners or restaurant owners or who work at many of these places that have been forced to close down. There’s kind of a ripple effect down to the student level, too.”

Abby Avin, a junior at Marblehead High School in Marblehead, attended three of Desyde’s webinars: Cornell University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Tulane University. Avin was able to attend some college tours in the fall, but said that she appreciated the opportunity to hear from current students.

Avin has also attended information sessions hosted by universities, but she said Desyde gave a “unique perspective.”

“Even now many colleges are offering information sessions but the information they provide is general and oftentimes, repetitive,” said Avin in an email. “I asked many questions in the Q and A and they answered all of them throughout the webinar which made the experience more personal.”

Hearing from current students allowed Avin to hear not only positive information about the college but also more realistic, negative aspects that current students have experienced.

“In addition to saying what they like, they also talked about what they didn't like at the school which makes the experience feel more real since no college is perfect,” said Avin.

Desyde’s website requests that students who found the sessions to be valuable consider making a donation to an organization working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They list both a local option, the Boston Resiliency Fund, and national option, the CDC Foundation.

Meagan Cox can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.