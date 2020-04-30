Newton Community Farm holding online seedling sale

“This year, to keep us all as safe as possible, your favorite seedlings, as well as soil and t-shirts, are available by online order only,” according to a statement on the organization’s website.

The Newton Community Farm's seedling sale has begun, and with many people staying at home during the pandemic, the event has moved to the Internet, the organization said.

The farm grows produce and offers educational programs and community-building events, according to the organization. It operates the city’s last working farm, the group said, and donates some of the food it produces to local groups, including the Newton Food Pantry.

The sale, which began Monday, runs until May 13, the farm said. The minimum order is $20, and customers can choose a day and time for picking up their purchases at the farm on Winchester Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 16 to May 19.

Gardening experts Brian Rogan and Barney Keezell, along with Skip Reilly, a beekeeper, are also available to answer questions by e-mail, according to the statement.

“There is a huge interest in gardening this year and we hope the Farm can provide the resources that the community needs,” said Sue Bottino, the farm’s executive director, in an e-mail.

For more information, visit newtoncommunityfarm.org/news-events/2020-seedling-sale/





