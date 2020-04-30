Newton resident organizes outdoor scavenger hunt during shutdown

Coined Newton’s very own “serial instigator” by Village 14, Reilly isn’t a stranger to coming up with activities and events for his Newton neighbors. With Hemlock Gorge only a block from his home, Reilly looked to the neighborhood park as the ideal spot for his city-wide scavenger hunt. In partnership with Newton Nomadic Theater, Reilly has hidden clues and surprises around Hemlock Gorge for those who decide to venture out on the scavenger hunt.

“Getting people out to exercise in the parks is one of the few things you can do safely. I wanted to put together something that was prudent,” said Reilly. “Get them out and walking in the parks.”

Despite the nationwide shutdown and social distancing, the outdoors is hardly off-limits. Newton resident Jerry Reilly decided to take advantage of Newton’s parks and open spaces, specifically Hemlock Gorge, and set up Photo Hunter, an hour-long scavenger hunt as a means of entertainment for all Newton residents.

“It’s all in a pretty small area but there’s lots of things to see,” said Reilly.

According to Reilly, Photo Hunter first starts at Hamilton Place in Needham. Residents will come upon a photograph with a clue leading to the second photograph. The scavenger hunt will take residents all along Hemlock Gorge, with surprises and clues specifically hidden along the way as well as views one simply can’t get when inside their home.

“There’s a dozen little surprises along the way for kids to find,” said Reilly.

Residents are prompted to take photographs of themselves while on the Photo Hunter to submit to Newton Nomadic Theater.

Since its opening, Newton residents have truly taken advantage of the scavenger hunt as a means of getting back out into nature. Reilly recently visited Hemlock Gorge, stating that he found a handful of Newton residents participating in the Photo Hunter.

“There were people all around the park doing it so that was very satisfying to see,” said Reilly.

Photo Hunter will be open to the public throughout the shutdown as long as Hemlock Gorge remains open. For additional information, visit the Newton Nomadic Theater website at sites.google.com/site/newtonnomadictheater/.

