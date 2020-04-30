Newton’s veterinarians keep caring for pets, while taking precautions during pandemic

One way that veterinary offices are caring for pets while still practicing social distancing is by limiting the amount of contact between workers and pets’ owners.

As stay-at-home orders continue in the state of Massachusetts, veterinary offices in Newton are finding ways to continue providing services to their clients while exercising safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Jenny Klein-Sosa’s new rescue dog, Bailey visited the Banfield Pet Hospital in the Needham Street PetSmart for her initial visit during Massachusetts stay-at-home orders.

“Over the last five weeks, we have not allowed clients inside the building,” said Dr. Larry Hawk, veterinarian and owner of Commonwealth Veterinary Hospital. “We have a designated area in the back of the hospital and one in the front of the hospital to separate where clients come, so we never have more than one client at one location at one time.”

Advertisement

Heather Baer, a 44-year-old epidemiologist, recently took her dog to Commonwealth Veterinary Hospital to receive stitches for a cut on his foot. Baer said she was pleased with the safety precautions Commonwealth Veterinary Hospital had in place.

“I felt very safe, I felt like I pretty much didn’t have to see anybody, more or less,” Baer said. “From what I could tell, they were doing a really good job with precautions.”

Jenny Klein-Sosa, a 40-year-old psychologist, had a similar experience at Banfield Pet Hospital in the Needham Street PetSmart when she took her new rescue dog in for her initial visit.

Klein-Sosa said they took the dog without her and that she herself never saw the veterinarian. She also said the veterinarian called her while her dog was in the appointment and she had the opportunity to ask questions during this time.

“I thought it was very nicely handled,” Klein-Sosa said.

Dr. Lauren Krone, veterinarian at Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), said while VEG strives to keep pets and their owners together throughout treatment, current safety measures make this difficult.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, that means that only the pets are able to enter the hospital at this time, where otherwise their pet parents would be by their side,” Krone said.

Krone said VEG is making efforts for pet owners to be connected to their pets’ treatment without being with them physically.

“We do all our exams and treatments in front of a large window where families can literally just be separated by a piece of glass,” Krone said. “It’s still very transparent.”

Krone also said while pets’ families are not allowed in the hospital at this time, VEG is coming up with creative solutions to keep pets and families together during the end of pets’ lives, like providing end-of-life care outside of the facility.

“At VEG we have always had empathy for the relationship people share with their furry loved ones, especially during emergencies,” Krone said. “And considering that we never separated people from their pets through all phases of treatment before COVID, it is especially hard for our medical teams to separate them now.”

Hawk said while there are efforts to provide treatment for pets remotely, these efforts are not always ideal.

“We do try to help people but telemedicine and internet medicine is very unreliable at best in our world,” Hawk said. “With a human, when you can talk to your patient, that’s completely different.”

Hawk said while working under current conditions can be taxing, the services they are providing are essential.

Advertisement

“We know it’s extremely important for us to be available for our patients and our clients,” Hawk said. “Because now more than ever, they need their pets, they need them with them, they need them healthy."

Kaitlyn Riggio can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.







