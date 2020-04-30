NY man arrested for South Boston garage break-in

A New York man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly breaking into a garage in South Boston and stealing items from two vehicles last weekend, Boston police announced Thursday,
Joseph Oliveira, 25, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. near Wormwood Street on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, Boston police said in a press release.
His arrest came five days after police responded to a report of a break-in at 43 West 3rd St. Saturday at 9 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they were made aware of surveillance showing the suspect cutting into a screen door and breaking into the garage the night before, according to the release.
The video showed the suspect walking around the garage and checking car doors, police said. He allegedly entered two unlocked vehicles and stole various items.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.