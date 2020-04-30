NY man arrested for South Boston garage break-in

A New York man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly breaking into a garage in South Boston and stealing items from two vehicles last weekend, Boston police announced Thursday,

Joseph Oliveira, 25, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. near Wormwood Street on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, Boston police said in a press release.

His arrest came five days after police responded to a report of a break-in at 43 West 3rd St. Saturday at 9 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they were made aware of surveillance showing the suspect cutting into a screen door and breaking into the garage the night before, according to the release.