Parade welcomes home 7-year-old after his final chemotherapy treatment

“Like two juggling acts at the same time — cancer and COVID,” Gavin’s mother, April Brennan, said.

As if that weren’t enough, Gavin tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and spent two weeks in quarantine, with only his dad by his side. Two weeks ago, he tested positive for the virus again and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

DEDHAM — Since he was diagnosed with lymphoma in January, first-grader Gavin Brennan has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy at Boston Children’s Hospital.

After his final chemotherapy treatment, Gavin Brennan was treated to a parade of firetrucks, police cars, and more to celebrate his seventh birthday.

But on Wednesday, two days after his seventh birthday, Gavin had his final chemotherapy treatment and tested negative for COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital and came home to celebrate a trifecta of triumphs.

By the afternoon, Gavin was opening presents at his Dedham home, with his new hover soccer ball a big hit. But the cherry on top came Thursday afternoon.

Pictured with Gavin are his sister Alexa, 4, and his parents Tim and April Brennan. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

It began a little before 3. First came the wail of the sirens. As they drew closer, all manner of honking horns joined in. Gavin, the parade’s ceremonial marshal, leaned forward in his wheelchair to catch the first glimpse of flashing lights. Dedham’s deputy police chief led the procession, followed by lit-up patrol cars, Dodge Chargers, and Ford F-150s festooned with balloons.

For the next 15 to 20 minutes, a cavalcade of people in emergency vehicles, dump trucks, SUVs, and minivans rolled by to hoot, honk, and holler in Gavin‘s honor. The firetrucks were the loudest of all, driven by firefighters from Dedham, Needham, and Westwood.

Gavin waved his red-gloved hands at the masked first responders as a drone flitted overhead. Someone had scrawled “Happy #7 No More Chemo” on their rear window. A Toyota blasted the “Star Wars” theme. Someone sprayed the family with Silly String.

“Last chemo, birthday, and COVID recovery all happening in the same week is a big deal, and we just kind of wanted to rejoice in that,” Gavin’s mother said.

Gavin has a highly favorable prognosis and no COVID-19 symptoms, his parents said. His resilience and strength through it all is a high note among so much dissonance, his father, Tim Brennan, said.

“Even in these tough times, there are still stories of hope and positivity,” he said.

The hospital wasn’t all bad, Gavin said in a telephone interview Wednesday. He watched Jim Carrey movies, recorded videos and posted them to YouTube, made drawings, and learned origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, he said.

But on a scale of 1 to 10, home wins out, hands down, he said.

“Home is like 1,000 and the hospital is like only 10,” Gavin said, before swiftly changing his mind. “No! Home is a zillion!”

Gavin said he was "a little bit scared the first time to sleep in the hospital,” before he realized his Dad would be there with him.

“Then everything went better," he said. With that, Gavin seemingly danced off into the distance, leaving the interview to his parents.

Gavin’s health issues began in October with a fractured foot that would not heal, his mom said. After a litany of biopsies, MRIs, and PET scans, Gavin was diagnosed with lymphoma. He began chemotherapy, shuttling between home and the hospital while the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country.

“He’s been in the hospital about 85 percent of the time in the past four-and-a-half months,” April Brennan said, referring to his treatment at Children’s and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

People drove by with signs at a birthday parade for Gavin Brennan. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

In March, she fell very ill with COVID-19 symptoms. Within a couple of days, despite masks, gloves, and distancing, Gavin registered a low-grade fever and seemed lethargic. They nearly mistook his symptoms for the after-effects of chemotherapy, the Brennans said, but decided to take him to the emergency room.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and was immediately placed in quarantine. His symptoms didn’t get serious, and when the quarantine ended, home they went.

But by Easter Sunday, Gavin was out of sorts.

“He couldn’t hunt for Easter eggs he was so out of breath,” April Brennan said.

On April 15, his father took Gavin to the emergency room with heavy, shallow breathing. He tested positive for COVID-19, likely because the virus had never left his system, and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I was pretty nervous there when he tested positive again," Tim Brennan said. “He struggled for a period of time there; he was breathing heavy, there was shortness of breath.”

Gavin was given antibiotics and underwent a blood transfusion, which was necessary because of the chemotherapy, his mother said. A day later, Gavin’s vitals had turned around, she said.

On Thursday, that was all behind him. As the procession passed, Gavin‘s mom blew kisses. Jester-hatted children popped their heads through sunroofs and waved homemade banners that said “You Rock Gavin” and “Welcome Home.” Finally, a police cruiser paused in front of Gavin. A deep voice boomed through a speaker: “Happy Birthday, Buddy! Happy Birthday!”

