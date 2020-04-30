Revised light use policy announced for Newton South stadium field

The Programs and Services Committee approved last month the acceptance of $270,000 for a new light system at Winkler Stadium Field raised by the NSHS Booster Club, according to Committee Chair Josh Krintzman.

“Given the extensive stipulations agreed to by the School and City, it is my hope that the neighbors recognize the good-faith negotiations,” Commissioner Nicole Banks wrote to the City Council on April 3, after years of discussions with the neighborhood group.

In a letter announcing the revised light use policy for Newton South High School, the Parks and Recreation Department shared its hope to gain neighborhood support for the light installation project.

Although the light system itself was not a significant concern, shifting school games from daytime to nighttime and the anticipated overall increase of the facility use worried nearby residents, Banks said in an email interview.

“The stadium sits within a residential neighborhood, therefore having the lights on until 10 p.m. would create traffic flow through the neighborhood late into the evening,” she said. “The use of the stadium’s PA system was also a concern for immediate abutters, and restrictions were placed on when this system could be used.”

As part of the revised policy:

● The lights will be turned off by 9 p.m. for practices and 9:30 p.m. for games. Lights will not be programmed to operate when field use isn’t scheduled.

● The PA system is limited to school games only. An audio specialist will maximize the sound quality while minimizing noise pollution.

● For large outdoor events, temporary gates will be up to prevent parking and congestion on nearby streets.

● The school and Parks and Recreation Commission will work together to mitigate trash and debris being left around the stadium.

● The school will meet with neighbors twice per year.

The Commissioner also shared the light engineering data to show that light spillage or glare would not impact abutters. “This is accomplished by angling the lights properly and using light shields on the fixtures,” she said. “Newer LED light systems don’t create the huge glow of light around the facility in the way that old lights systems used to do.”

Banks added that she has met with the school to understand optimal uses for the project and offered a tour of a facility using the same light system to the neighborhood representatives.

“The neighbors ultimately did not advocate against the project and all parties have agreed to continue communications as the light system comes online,” she said.

Rick Lipof, a Ward 8 Councilor at Large, called the project “a success story.” He said finding an agreeable policy was possible because “over the course of several years, trust was created between the neighborhood, the city representatives and departments.”

The city’s plan is to move forward with ordering the light system immediately and finish the installation over the summer while school is out, Banks said.

Hyerim Seo can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.