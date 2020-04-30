Rhode Island’s unemployment tops 197K, Governor Raimondo answering children’s questions about COVID-19 Thursday

Of those, 188,937 related to the shutdowns under the novel coronavirus, including 147,508 claims related to COVID-19 and 41,429 claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new federal program that expands benefits for people who are self-employed, contract workers or part of the gig economy.

Since March 9, when Governor Gina M. Raimondo declared a state of emergency to try to control the coronavirus outbreak, 197,050 Rhode Islanders have filed claims for unemployment, according to data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PROVIDENCE -- The latest unemployment claims show a steady climb, as economists warn Rhode Island is entering a recession.

Advertisement

Economists warned on Wednesday that Rhode Island is plunging into recession, facing a sharp, severe decline and a slow, gradual recovery.

The forecast for May 2020 revealed during the session of the Revenue and Caseload Estimating Conference showed the state unemployment shooting up from 3.7 percent in fiscal year 2019 to 15.9 percent in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.

Raimondo is speaking in a televised news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday and, for this particular conference, will only take questions from students.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com