R.I. legislators review $156 million in spending and commitments for COVID-19 response

“This is a collective perspective. We represent 39 cities and towns -- 1,050,000 people,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, a Newport Democrat who co-chaired the task force. “There is no political agenda to this task force. We have all shared sacrifices, we have shared pain, we’ve shared responsibilities. There is anxiety in all of our communities.”

Members of the Joint Legislative COVID-19 Emergency Spending Task Force met for the first time, either wearing face masks at the State House or joining the meeting via video conferencing.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island government has spent or is committed to spending up to $156 million for expenses related to the coronavirus outbreak, state legislators learned Thursday.

He praised Governor Gina M. Raimondo, a fellow Democrat, for providing “stellar leadership” during the health crisis, but he said it’s critical that the legislature fulfills its oversight role.

“We have to make sure that we trust what our government does, but we have to trust and verify,” Abney said. “The money that is spent -- whether it is state money or whether it is federal money -- is taxpayer money. And we can never forget that.”

While the meeting began with talk of a “collective perspective,” it ended with the House Republican leader being denied a chance to speak.

House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, a Block Island Republican, raised a “point of order,” saying he had been trying to be recognized to speak throughout the meeting. But Abney, who chaired the task force along with Senate Finance Chairman William J. Conley Jr., rejected his request, noting it was a joint House/Senate task force, not a House committee.

Afterward, Filippi said he should have been allowed to speak because, according to House rules, the Republican leader is a member of every House committee by virtue of his office.

“It’s either a committee of the House, and I sit on it, or it’s a fictional informal gathering with zero authority,” he said. “The Speaker has said this task force is exercising the legislature’s constitutional oversight duty. The only way that important, solemn power can be wielded is through our House rules.”

He said House Oversight Committee should convene “so that these games can’t be played.”

The Department of Administration reported that the state has spent $8.9 million and authorized $147 million in COVID-19 expenses.

The Department of Health has spent $1.3 million, mostly on lab services and testing supplies, and it has authorized another $8.4 million for lab services, testing supplies, contracted professional services, and medical supplies. That includes hiring 50 additional nurses, 17 epidemiologists, and 33 related support positions.

Representative John W. Lyle Jr., a Lincoln Republican, asked if the state has a long-term commitment to the 50 additional nurses. Jonathan Womer, director of the state Office of Management and Budget, the nurses are temporary contract employees and not state employees.

Emergency Management has spent $5.1 million and has authorizations totaling $125 million, including $38.2 million for ventilators and associated equipment.

But in response to questions, Director of Administration Brett P. Smiley said it looks like the state probably won’t need as many ventilators as expected. The state expects to end up spending about $15 million rather than the full $38.2 million, he said.

Steven J. King, the Quonset Development Corporation director, has played a pivotal role in securing equipment during the crisis, and he told the task force about how difficult it has been to track down face masks, gowns, face shields, and other protective equipment amid a global shortage.

Five weeks ago, President Trump told states that they would have to seek out those supplies, and it quickly became clear that large industrial suppliers would not be able to meet that demand, King said.

So the state had to begin entertaining offers from less traditional sources, filtering through some 15,000 email solicitations, he said. “For every 200 leads, we might find one to issue a purchase arrangement to,” he said.

In some cases, suppliers would ask the state to provide 50 percent of the cost -- in advance and in cash, King said. “We chose not to do that to protect the taxpayer funds and to know we could receive quality items,” he said. “We have read stories about other states making arrangements and losing funds.”

While offering payment upon delivery increased the challenge of securing supplies, the state was able to avoid scams, King said.

And as of Thursday, the state had about 100 purchase arrangements completed for 8 million N95 masks, 17 million surgical masks, 55 million pairs of gloves, and hundreds of thousands of face shields, he said. The state has received about 20 percent of those goods so far and is expecting an influx over the next three or four weeks, he said.

Senator Joshua Miller, a Cranston Democrat, noted that Thursday’s session focused on the spending on health care supplies, and he asked that future discussions delve into how federal relief funds can also be spent to help businesses forced to close amid the pandemic.

