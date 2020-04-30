With spring season canceled, Newton coaches stay connected to players during COVID-19 pandemic

“He’s one hundred percent been behind us this whole time,” said James Regan, a senior on the North lacrosse team. “He’s driving home the point that we’re stuck in our houses and we can’t really play as a team together, but we can improve ourselves individually.”

Instead, varsity head coach Nick Pfeifer and his student athletes spend those afternoons gathering on Zoom. Pfeifer checks in, provides any updates on school or sports policies, and shares some skills they can practice at home.

On an ordinary Tuesday or Thursday afternoon in April, the Newton North High School varsity boys’ lacrosse team would be suiting up for a game.

Governor Charlie Baker announced April 21 that all public and private schools in the Commonwealth will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Following Baker’s announcement, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association shared on its website April 24 it “regretfully has canceled all spring sports and spring tournaments.”

Since the Newton Public Schools first closed March 13, Pfeifer said he wants his players to remain active, but also is sensitive to the health risks of exercising outdoors.

“It’s such a tricky line to walk,” said Pfeifer, who is also a special education and history teacher at North.

Pfeifer’s biweekly calls afford the team an opportunity to stay connected with one another and engage with lacrosse, he said. His “classroom sessions” offer different themes, including individual and team offense and defense, clears, rides, and other aspects of the game.

“It’s gotten us all closer to the game that we’re missing,” Pfeifer said. “They miss each other, they miss the game, they miss everything about it.”

Lauren Baugher, head coach for girls’ varsity softball at North, also is hosting team Zoom calls. Baugher teaches health and wellness and physical education as well, and she said she is particularly focused on her students’ mental and emotional wellbeing.

“When I Zoom with my students or the softball team, they seem so sad,” Baugher said. “It’s such unchartered waters, and obviously none of us have been here before. The level of stress that everyone is feeling is a lot. My heart breaks for them.”

Lauren Miller is a senior at North, and she has played for Baugher since her freshman year. She said she texts with Baugher almost daily.

“These times are so unprecedented, it’s nice to know that someone outside your family and your immediate bubble cares enough to check in on you,” Miller said.

In addition to the physical limitations of practicing from home, Baugher noted how the timing of school closures added an extra obstacle for coaches, as many teams had not yet held tryouts.

“That’s been kind of interesting, because it’s not like we already have our team,” Baugher said.

MIAA regulations pose another constraint for teams. When a sport is not in season, coaches are not permitted to hold mandatory workouts or official team activities. With schools closed, the spring season was halted before it even began.

As Joe Richardson, head coach for varsity boys’ lacrosse at Newton South High School, put it, he can “do anything but lacrosse.”

Instead, he has focused on communication.

“It’s a lot of checking in, seeing how guys are handling their situation individually,” Richardson said. “Really just having a conversation, getting guys to talk about what’s going on in their life right now –– that way everyone can see that we’re all in it together.”

Richardson said he is trying to be respectful of his students and their time. He has been sharing articles and videos encouraging his students to explore yoga and meditation, eat healthy, and remain active in any way they can.

Pfeifer said he has paid close attention to the MIAA guidelines and makes it clear to his players that team sessions are optional. While he would love it if everyone came, he said he’s not taking attendance.

“It’s really not about that,” Pfeifer said. “What’s most important is that these kids have some sense of normalcy.”

Even after Baker’s announcement April 21, Pfeifer said feedback from his players has been positive. Many have reached out to him to express their gratitude and interest in continuing the sessions going forward.

In addition to supporting their students, high school coaches in Newton have been rallying around each other, too.

“The coaching community has really reached out,” Pfeifer said.

He noted how coaches whose sports are not in season have been especially supportive. For Baugher, a group chat with other coaches has been a welcome source of laughter. She said they joke about meeting each other on the field on days they were scheduled to play.

Coaches and players said the cancellation of the spring season has a unique impact on seniors.

“It’s not really the way I wanted to end being in Newton Public Schools for 13 years,” said Joey Cohen, a senior at South and captain of the lacrosse team. “It stinks that the finale of that has to be at home and not with my friends.”

Manny Hutter, a sophomore at North, said he and his lacrosse teammates have discussed playing together in a summer league if public health guidelines allow it.

“Over the summer, if this happens, we’ll do it as a team to make sure our seniors get a season,” Hutter said.

Pfeifer said he is “gutted for the seniors.” He has been calling seniors individually to check in, he added, and is working with their parents to brainstorm ways to celebrate them.

On the South lacrosse team, Cohen said Richardson is putting together a special video for seniors. Each player has been asked to film themselves catching and throwing the ball, and the clips will be edited to appear as though they are playing together.

Baugher held a Zoom call with seniors the day after the news broke. She said she is also planning drive-bys to seniors’ homes with signs to cheer them on.

“I’m trying to think of ways to make them feel special,” Baugher said.

Jacob Gurvis can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.