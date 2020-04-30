Baker says coronavirus contact tracing effort has reached out to 5,000

Baker said answering the caller’s questions is “frankly your chance to be part of the fight to both contain and push back” the virus.

“If you see ‘MA COVID TEAM’ come up on your phone, please pick it up,” Baker said during his daily briefing. “Please take the call and provide the relevant information to the caller.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that the state’s team of roughly 1,000 contact tracers has called some 5,000 residents over the past month to notify them they either have the coronavirus or may have come in close contact with someone infected with it.

He said the tracing program is providing people with information about how to get through isolation and self-quarantine and also helping state officials determine where the virus is and where and how it may spread.

The contact tracers, who are tasked with hunting down where the virus may have spread, have found that the people they talk to are sending them to fewer people than expected, on average two rather than 10 as expected, Baker said, suggesting that reflected the efficacy of social distancing measures.

They’re also finding that the telephone conversations are taking longer than expected because people have “lot on their minds” and “concerns and questions,” Baker said.

The state is working with Boston-based nonprofit, Partners in Health, on the first-in-the nation program. “They have proven, time and time again, that their model can work,” he said.

Baker said the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus remains plateaued, relatively flat for the past 15 days. He said officials are still watching for a “downward trend” that must precede a reopening of the state. On the “flip side,” he said, “for the better part of the last two weeks, we haven’t seen an increase [in hospitalizations] which is also a good thing.”

He added that the state’s reopening advisory board is continuing to speak with employers, unions, municipalities, and other stakeholders in an effort to develop guidelines for a phased reopening of the economy once the data shows it’s safe to do so.

“We have, in fact, bent the curve,” Baker said. “We did, in fact, reduce the spread. We are now living with a plateau that I’m sure all of us would like to see dip a little bit.” He reiterated that when the state decides to reopen, officials “want to do it in a way that is safe and will be successful” and that will avoid “a scenario where the virus comes back.”

The virus has sickened more than 3.2 million people and killed more than 228,000 worldwide. In the United States, more than 1.04 million people have been sickened and more than 60,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Massachusetts has seen 3,405 deaths as of Wednesday, but that figure is likely an undercount, since the disease arrived stealthily, before officials realized it, experts and Baker have said. The state continues to report scores of deaths each day.

The number of severely ill patients has plateaued in recent days, with more than 3,800 in hospitals as of state data on Wednesday.

Experts differ on the ultimate death toll in Massachusetts. And their own models have been spitting out different numbers as the pandemic progresses. The latest estimate from closely-watched University of Washington model suggests that by August more than 5,600 residents will have died from the disease. Experts are also concerned about the virus possibly making a deadly comeback in the coming months.

While some countries and states are now moving to reopen, the world economy suffered a staggering blow as officials closed businesses and asked people to stay at home to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

The virus can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people with serious underlying conditions are most at risk for severe illness and death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com