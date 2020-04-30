Pelosi sees $1 trillion in state and local aid for next stimulus bill

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she wants the next coronavirus rescue package to provide $1 trillion just for aid to states and cities.

Pelosi said state governments are still finalizing their request but have so far sought $500 billion, while local governments have a similar figure. The funding could cover up to four years of expenses, the speaker said, adding that states and localities should be reimbursed both for virus expenses and revenue losses.

“State and local, I talked about almost $1 trillion right there,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. In addition, she said, “We have other issues we want to deal with, and hopefully get something for broadband, other concerns.”