Pelosi sees $1 trillion in state and local aid for next stimulus bill

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she wants the next coronavirus rescue package to provide $1 trillion just for aid to states and cities.
Pelosi said state governments are still finalizing their request but have so far sought $500 billion, while local governments have a similar figure. The funding could cover up to four years of expenses, the speaker said, adding that states and localities should be reimbursed both for virus expenses and revenue losses.
“State and local, I talked about almost $1 trillion right there,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. In addition, she said, “We have other issues we want to deal with, and hopefully get something for broadband, other concerns.”
The speaker said she expects the House to consider the bill in the coming weeks but the exact timing is not clear.
“I can’t answer to the timing because we are at the mercy of the virus,” Pelosi told reporters. She said she expects the House to return to Washington during the week of May 11.
Senate Republicans haven’t yet said they would be willing to do another stimulus bill anytime soon. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he is open to helping state and local governments with coronavirus expenses but that any new bill must contain liability protections for businesses that reopen during the pandemic.