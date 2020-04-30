Senator Ed Markey secures signatures for reelection bid

In early April, the Malden Democrat’s campaign said it had about 7,000 of the 10,000 signatures it needed, though a primary challenger, US Representative Joe Kennedy III, had delivered more than 15,000 signatures for certification.

Nearly 10,000 signatures for Markey have been certified by town clerks across the state, and more than 3,000 are under review, campaign manager John Walsh said.

US Senator Edward J. Markey has gathered more than enough signatures to secure his spot on the September Democratic primary ballot, meeting the original requirement even after it was cut in half, his campaign manager said Thursday.

But on April 17, in response to a lawsuit from three candidates seeking to get on the primary ballot, including a Republican seeking to unseat Markey, the state’s highest court cut in half the number of signatures required for the Sept. 1 ballot — meaning Markey needed only 5,000.

Still, the campaign completed the job it had set out to do, and the effort showed them who some of Markey’s strongest supporters are, Walsh said.

The campaign asked supporters to ask friends to request signature forms online, which were then mailed out for signatures and mailed back to the campaign. About 22,000 Massachusetts residents requested forms, representing 344 of the state’s 351 cities and towns, and almost half said they would volunteer for the campaign, Walsh said.

That level of commitment, Walsh said, will be important as the campaign moves into election season with some coronavirus precautions likely still in place.

“In this time of social distancing and the elimination of many traditional forms of campaigning, finding a way to identify those supporters . . . is really a key thing,” he said in a phone interview. “For the foreseeable future, and maybe for most of the campaign, the traditional knocking on doors . . . is going to be very difficult to do.”

The Markey campaign expects to submit its signatures to Secretary of State William F. Galvin next week.

So far, Galvin’s office has received 10,488 signatures from Kennedy, who turned in his paperwork before the Supreme Judicial Court’s decision, and 5,158 signatures from Republican Shiva Ayyadurai, who submitted after the decision, according to Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Galvin.

Another Republican, Frederick O. Mayock, has filed 16 signatures. Kevin O’Connor, a Dover attorney running as a Republican who was among the plaintiffs in the SJC suit, has not filed yet, O’Malley said.









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.