An appeal to reason and to our common bonds

As the mind-numbing horror of the pandemic’s daily death toll continues to mount, I find myself haunted by Lincoln’s words from Gettysburg more than 150 years long ago, ”that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.” I find myself crying out for some grace note, some way to affirm these prematurely lost lives as we collectively grieve their passing, some way to honor their legacy and ensure that they haven’t died in vain in this crisis.

This 1905 artist's rendering from the Sherwood Lithograph Co. via the Library of Congress depicts President Abraham Lincoln speaking at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Nov. 19, 1863. A Globe reader reflected on Lincoln's words in hoping that we will find ways to honor those we've lost to the coronavirus.

An answer to my lament comes from Renée Loth’s April 24 column (“Can we keep the lesson of communal responsibility that the coronavirus pandemic is teaching?”), in which she asks whether the many acts of individual kindness and sacrifice being offered now can be forged into a societal response more rooted in compassion and policies committing to the common good. Such could be a fitting way to honor our fallen comrades and give some meaning to their deaths.

Our experience of being in this scary place together, being humbled together by a power greater than ourselves, can help remind us that each of us is “a piece of the continent, a part of the main,” in John Donne’s famous phrase, and that our destinies are inextricably interwoven. May such a realization, freshly re-invigorated by the pandemic, help us live more humanely and thus honor the memory of those whose lives were prematurely shorn from their families and from us.

Advertisement

If our collective compassion is awakened by the deaths of so many innocents and sustained by visionary leaders, perhaps we can continue to rejoice in our common humanity and willingly choose to sacrifice for one another.

Stephen Fisher

Westford





Learning from the two Renées

For some time now, I have been reading Globe columns by the two Renées, Graham (“It’s not a protest. It’s a Trump-endorsed tantrum”) and Loth (“Can we keep the lesson of communal responsibility that the coronavirus pandemic is teaching?”). I agree with almost everything they write and admire the forthright way they express their opinions. One often makes me feel guilty, angry, or ashamed; the other helps me view important issues from an astute, reasonable, and humane viewpoint. I enjoyed seeing their columns side-by-side in the Globe last Friday. The two Renées allow me to feel optimistic that reasonable people and intelligent ideas may just prevail after all.

Advertisement

David R. Clarridge

Newburyport