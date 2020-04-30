The damage of extended school closings is keenly and widely felt

The extended closing of schools is a horrible situation. Notwithstanding the palliatives and platitudes we’ve heard from some officials regarding how we’ll get through this, there are dark clouds ahead.

While it is possible for middle and high school students to thrive with independent, online, and project-based learning, the pedagogical damage will be significant and long-lasting, in particular, for many groups of minority, poor, special-education, and disabled students who lack good Internet connectivity and strong support structures.

The effects will be worse still on wide swaths of elementary-age students, where the added issues of social and psychological impacts will be keenly felt. The K-5 nexus is the most worrisome. Many of these kids are not as sturdy and resilient as we like to think.