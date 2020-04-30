Maskless Pence stands out in the worst way at Mayo Clinic

Pence claimed he has frequent COVID-19 tests, but we know that there are false negatives and that he could be carrying the virus asymptomatically since he was last tested. He set a poor example to the country.

Why did Vice President Pence not wear a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic this week ( “Pence goes maskless during visit to Rochester clinic,” National Notebook, April 29)? He was violating the rules of the clinic and putting at risk the health of the health care professionals and patients.

Harriet Mazansky

Newton





Clinic failed its staff and patients by letting Pence flout rule

Watching Vice President Pence parade through the Mayo Clinic, absent any facial covering, was no surprise. He simply appeared to be carrying out the president’s bidding. What was truly frightening was the Mayo Clinic allowing this to happen. Vice president or not, he should have been told: No mask, no tour. Instead, the Mayo Clinic put its staff and patients at risk, all in the service of wanting to be on the president’s good side, as so many others have done.

With the leaders of our federal government — and now a major medical institution — failing the American people, it’s no wonder we are afraid to venture out of our homes any time soon.

Bob Bascelli

Seaford, N.Y.





The executives and physician leaders of the Mayo Clinic demonstrated moral bankruptcy in allowing the vice president to visit their facility without a mask. Hospitals are charged with the protection of their patients, visitors, and staff with universal precaution rules, for which exceptions are not made for political expediency. The Mayo Clinic’s CEO owes an apology to his staff and to every patient for this breach.

Dr. Jeffrey L. Kaufman

Needham