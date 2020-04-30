My grandmother died before coronavirus shut down everything. I’m grateful.

More than half of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 deaths, about 56 percent, have been at nursing homes and rest homes, though that figure is believed to be higher. Visitation in these facilities has been restricted or eliminated in an effort to curb the spread of infection.

I’m a college student and an EMT, and for the past few weeks I’ve been volunteering as a nursing assistant in long-term care facilities across Massachusetts.

When Mimi died, I got to hold her hand in the hospital. If she were there today, I wouldn’t have the chance to say goodbye.

At one of the facilities where I volunteered, the nurses asked me to look after a patient with COVID-19 and dementia. He was sick and coughing but wasn’t able to keep on a mask or stay in his room, since he was too confused and distressed. The nurses gave him all the care and compassion they could, but we were severely understaffed, and they had many other ill residents who needed attention.

While I was with him, he told me about his daughter. In between coughing bouts, he said how much he loved her, and he begged me to take him to her as he struggled to breathe. I asked if he might feel better with some oxygen, and I tried to put on his supplemental O2, but he refused. He said that all he felt was pain, not because he was sick but because he couldn’t see his daughter.

I had to leave to help with other patients, but an hour later I heard someone calling his name. On the other side of the rec room window, a woman asked if her dad was there. When I brought him to her, he came back to life. He sat up, he breathed better, he laughed, and nearly cried. “I miss you already,” he said through the window. “I’m here now, Dad,” she said.

In recent days, Massachusetts has pledged to make long-term care facilities a priority during COVID-19, and that’s a great start, but the plans falter when they’re applied.

The Baker administration has promised $130 million in new funding to help long-term care facilities. Nursing homes will receive a 10 percent increase in their budgets but can access an additional 15 percent increase only if they create dedicated COVID-19 wings and follow certain safety protocols.

Unfortunately, meeting these checkpoints is impossible for some facilities. With too little space, an overwhelmed workforce, and limited testing and PPE, staff often acknowledge that even though only a subset of patients are known to be positive, all residents in the facility likely have been exposed to the virus. For example, the state tried to designate one nursing home as a COVID-only center. But when they went to move all the “healthy” patients to another facility, they tested them and found that over half had asymptomatic/presymptomatic COVID-19.

To address the problem of family disconnection, Governor Charlie Baker has spoken highly of a family hotline, but many families complain that their calls have gone unanswered or that those who do answer aren’t able to give them any information about their loved ones. Instead, they often call the nurses desk, where staff are desperately trying to give family members the attention and information they deserve but have no bandwidth to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies for long-term care facilities outline that staff should facilitate “alternative methods for visitation (e.g., video conferences).” This is the same staff dealing with an unprecedented disease burden and a decreased workforce, as many nurses and aides are home sick. Running between increasingly ill patients, no one has time to get a sip of water much less facilitate a video conference for an elderly resident often with little ability to use technology.

Nursing homes primarily serving Medicaid residents and with greater proportions of minority residents have fewer resources and lower staff-to-patient ratios. As nursing staff try to meet the increased medical and connection needs of residents, these populations will be most hurt, since their staff was already over-extended and under-resourced.

Governor Baker’s administration has taken action in contracting crisis management firms that specialize in nursing homes and infection control. But why not contract with technology firms that can connect residents with loved ones to ease the burden on nursing home staff and families. Meeting this need has to be a priority. If we give up personal connection, we’re stealing the humanity from many of our grandparents’ last days.

We know the coronavirus is hitting elderly people in long-term care facilities especially hard. Past the medical reality of COVID-19 being worse for older people, though, is that this is a population that was left vulnerable by the lack of care and attention we give them as a society. Residents in nursing homes see high rates of depression and abuse, which often go unrecognized. In part, because there’s a shortage of physicians trained in geriatric care, so many can’t get the care they need. Even when this is over, this virus should serve as a wake-up call that we need to change the system of geriatric health care in this country.

I think it’s a blessing Mimi was in the hospital at a time when my family could stay with her until the end.

When she died, I mourned all that she would miss. Now I’m thankful that at least she doesn’t have to experience this pandemic as an 85-year-old person. It shouldn’t be so bad to be elderly right now — it might be a blessing to be gone instead. I can’t imagine how much more heartbreaking it would have been if we’d had to take Mimi to the ER just a few weeks later and be separated from her at the door. Forever.

Karina Aguilar is a sociology major and premedical student at Northwestern University. She can be reached at lauraaguilar2021@u.northwestern.edu.