ICYMI: A new game for college athletes?

Historically, universities have made millions of dollars off tickets and TV rights for football and men’s basketball, while the athletes who generate all the excitement are expected to work without a salary (they do typically get a full scholarship). Under fire from politicians, the NCAA has clung to the idea that players are student-athletes — not college students who also work as athletes.

Of course, collegiate and professional sports are all on hold for now, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. But when they return to campus, college leaders and athletes will come back to a quickly shifting landscape.

Goaded into action by state legislatures, the NCAA’s Board of Governors proposed new rules Wednesday that would allow student athletes to sign endorsement deals and cash in on their talents. It’s a step in the right direction, but leaves questions about the long-term sustainability of traditional college athletics.

If finalized, the proposed new NCAA rules wouldn’t change that, exactly — they do not provide a paycheck — but they would allow top-tier athletes to be paid to sign autographs or endorse products.

But by conceding that, in fact, athletes do have a right to be compensated for endorsements, the NCAA probably opens the door to more attacks on its business model. Why stop with endorsements? Why not give athletes a cut of the TV revenues, too, or a salary?

What is clear is that universities’ days of paying coaches millions of dollars while holding players to unfair standards of “amateurism” are coming to an end. The question is what will the system look like on the other side of the transformation.

Some of the other stories we’re following during the coronavirus outbreak:

▪ Remember T tokens? You dropped them in the turnstile and then got onto the train. That was it. How things have changed: This week, the T upped its cost estimates for a brand new cashless fare collection system to a staggering $1 billion. The new system has lots of promise, and could speed boarding on buses, make connections between the subway and commuter rail more seamless, and enable pricing that varies by the time of day. It’s an improvement over the current system, which in turn was an improvement over tokens. But to put that number in perspective, the agency spent about the same amount on hundreds of new trains for the Orange and Red Line.

▪ The presidential impeachment drama may feel like years ago, but one of the related legal cases continues to play out and may provide an opportunity to reestablish some Congressional oversight of the Trump administration. On Tuesday, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a case involving Don McGahn, the former White House counsel. McGahn has been fighting a subpoena from Congress seeking to compel his testimony regarding the president’s efforts to undermine the Mueller probe. If the court rules for the White House, it will effectively render Congressional subpoenas toothless. But if the appeals court sides with the House, it will give Congress ammunition to step up its oversight of the administration.