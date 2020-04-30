Under cover of the coronavirus, press freedoms die

The president’s slights and insults of the press in the White House briefing room have set a poor example for other democracies. And autocrats around the world seem to be seizing the moment to berate their news media, in places where journalists do not live under the shelter of First Amendment freedoms.

Sadly, journalists are often the canaries in the coal mine, the first to feel the brunt of government reprisals when the truth is difficult to bear — and for that reason even more important to convey.

The coronavirus is testing the resilience and moral fiber not just of people around the world but also of governments forced to face up to their actions — or inaction — in the face of a pandemic.

It is a sad irony that as World Press Freedom Day approaches (May 3), there are now too many once-thriving democracies like India, Turkey, and Hungary, where COVID-19 has provided a convenient rationale for the arrest, fining, and daily harassment of journalists and news organizations.

As terrifying as the disease itself is, the after-effects, the lingering impact on press freedoms and democracy, pose a danger every bit as grave.

▪ Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India met with the heads of 20 news outlets on March 24 and asked them to stop the “spread of pessimism, negativity, and rumor-mongering.” He invoked a law that makes the “act of creating panic” a criminal offense. And, when that wasn’t enough, he went to the Supreme Court to force news outlets to refrain from publishing any COVID-19 related news without clearance from the government. The court turned down the government gag order but did direct news outlets to publish the official version as well.

▪ In Turkey, a newspaper owner and an editor were detained and accused of “inciting the public to panic” after publishing a story about a local doctor testing positive for the virus. Eight other journalists have been interrogated about their COVID-19 coverage and, according to Reporters Without Borders, are awaiting word on whether they will be prosecuted.

▪ Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary secured an “emergency declaration” presumably to deal with the coronavirus crisis that effectively allows him to rule by decree for an indefinite period of time. It permits the punishment of those who “distort” or publish “false” information about the virus outbreak with as much as five years in prison. Apparently “false” is anything the prime minister says it is.

The United States used to be a model for press freedom around the world, but that moral high ground and example is eroding during the Trump administration, which has consistently attacked and undermined the press. Today any autocrat who wants to can yell “fake news” and, without a shred of proof and under the cover of coronavirus laws, fine or toss reporters in prison in places like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, and Honduras.

Elsewhere, foreign journalists are fair game for expulsion for the “crime” of telling the truth, especially for suggesting that government numbers on COVID-19 cases may be less than accurate. Reuters temporarily lost its license to report out of Iraq for that offense. Egypt expelled a Guardian reporter for her coverage.

And then there’s the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan, which still insists it has no cases of the virus despite serious outbreaks in neighboring Iran and Afghanistan. State-controlled media don’t write about the virus, except as a problem elsewhere, according to Chronicles of Turkmenistan, a site blocked within the country.

It would be easy to poke fun at such futile gestures if this nation and its press corps didn’t have to deal with the homegrown assaults that daily emanate from our own president. Like this Trump Tweet:

“Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up.”

Never mind that subscriptions to both have risen during the Trump years.

The man who now fancies himself a “wartime president” continues to attack journalists collectively and personally. Meanwhile, many journalists around the world are putting their own health at risk to cover the stories in our nation’s hospitals, to tell the stories of the health care professionals who continue to be the real front-line troops in this war, and to bring the truth to the public. Their ability to do that should be protected, especially now.

