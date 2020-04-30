Adam Vinatieri wants to play a 25th season, but the coronavirus pandemic may prevent it

The coronavirus pandemic has brought Adam Vinatieri’s football future into question.
Vinatieri, 47, had season-ending knee surgery in December, and the quarantine has slowed his rehab process and he may not be healthy enough to start the season, according to the NFL Network.
A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots (1996-2005), Vinatieri spent the last 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in the 2014 Pro Bowl and earned first team All-Pro honors that same season. Through 12 games last year, he had career-lows in field goal percentage (68 percent) and extra points (78.6 percent).
The Colts have two kickers on their roster right now – Chase McLaughlin, who finished the season with Indianapolis after appearing on five different NFL rosters last year, and Rodrigo Blankenship, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.