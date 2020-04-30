Adam Vinatieri wants to play a 25th season, but the coronavirus pandemic may prevent it

The coronavirus pandemic has brought Adam Vinatieri’s football future into question.

Vinatieri, 47, had season-ending knee surgery in December, and the quarantine has slowed his rehab process and he may not be healthy enough to start the season, according to the NFL Network.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots (1996-2005), Vinatieri spent the last 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in the 2014 Pro Bowl and earned first team All-Pro honors that same season. Through 12 games last year, he had career-lows in field goal percentage (68 percent) and extra points (78.6 percent).