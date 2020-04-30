fb-pixel

Bengals release quarterback Andy Dalton, according to report

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated April 30, 2020, an hour ago
Andy Dalton played nine seasons with the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN. The nine-year veteran was on the books for $17.7 million this year.

In 133 games with the Bengals, Dalton threw for 31,594 yards to go with 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.

Dalton, 32, is now free to sign with another team, with the Patriots among those mentioned as a possible suitor after they did not draft a quarterback last weekend despite the departure of Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

The Bengals have opted to go full steam ahead with No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow at quarterback.

