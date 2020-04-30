Bengals release quarterback Andy Dalton, according to report

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN. The nine-year veteran was on the books for $17.7 million this year.
In 133 games with the Bengals, Dalton threw for 31,594 yards to go with 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.
Dalton, 32, is now free to sign with another team, with the Patriots among those mentioned as a possible suitor after they did not draft a quarterback last weekend despite the departure of Tom Brady earlier this offseason.
Dalton will be connected to the Patriots, but I've got the Jaguars circled, too. Their QB situation is thin with Minshew, Josh Dobbs and Jake Luton. And their OC is Jay Gruden, who was Dalton's OC for his first three NFL seasons, when Bengals made playoffs all three times— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 30, 2020
The Bengals have opted to go full steam ahead with No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow at quarterback.
