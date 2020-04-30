Cincinnati Bengals release quarterback Andy Dalton

It also gives Dalton, who at 32 had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team, with the Patriots among those mentioned as a possible suitor after they did not draft a quarterback last weekend despite the departure of Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

The move Thursday clears the way for Burrow to start fresh on a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.

The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton , who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs.

Chiefs exercise fifth-year option on Mahomes

Kansas City insists Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will play for them for the foreseeable future. At least for now, that includes the 2021 season.

The Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on Mahomes Thursday, ensuring he will be under contract for at least the next two seasons. But GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid are hoping to reach a long-term deal with Mahomes by the start of training camp, one that could last four or five years and make him the first player in NFL history to make at least $40 million per season.

“I would like to think we’re fairly confident and we have a lot of time,” said Veach.

Kyle Shanahan said he talked to Jimmy Garoppolo about Tom Brady rumors

As San Francisco was reportedly making a play for Brady in free agency earlier this offseason, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday the Niners brain trust kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the loop when it came to the rumors.

“Jimmy’s an easy guy to talk to about that type of stuff,” Shanahan told The Athletic. “Jimmy and I are pretty honest with each other. I told him exactly really what I’ve told you. And it’s also fun to talk to him about this type of stuff. ‘Cause I mean, he worked with Tom. He knows how great Tom is. Jimmy wants to get to there. And it’s important to me that he does, too. I would love to have something like what [Bill] Belichick and Tom have had [in New England]. Those are my expectations.”

Washington declines option on LB Reuben Foster

Washington has declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Reuben Foster, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday, meaning the talented but injured player will be eligible for free agency after this coming season.

Foster, 26, has yet to play for the Redskins in the 18 months since the team claimed him in a controversial move, following two 2018 arrests for domestic violence and his subsequent release from San Francisco.

He has been recovering from serious knee ligament injuries suffered on the first day of last year’s organized team activities.

Owners meetings will be held virtually

The NFL’s May owners meeting will be conducted virtually rather than in person, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media. The meeting, which was scheduled for May 18-20 in Marina del Ray, California, was changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. ... Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was traded for the third time in his six-year career earlier this offseason, told ESPN he doesn’t look at being dealt so frequently as a drawback. “The way that I look at it, I take it as a positive and that I’m wanted, and that I’m valued at a high level still,” said Cooks, who played for the Patriots in 2017. “You look at all of the trades, they all were for a first-rounder, and this one, going for a second-rounder. To be honest with you, I’m blessed to be able to go around and play with so many different teams and different quarterbacks and different organizations.” Cooks was dealt from the Rams to the Texans on April 9. ... New Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb will wear No. 88 next season, the team announced Thursday. The number has great significance for the Cowboys, who have had several highly-touted pass-catchers wear it, including Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant.