Falmouth Road Race will be run virtually

The race, originally set for Aug 16, has become one of the premier events of the summer season, drawing an international field of elite and recreational runners to an iconic seaside course.

With the Falmouth Board of Selectmen implementing a “no large event” policy through the end of August, the 48th annual race will require entrants to run seven miles in their own neighborhoods at any time between Aug 15 to Aug 29.

Registration for the “At-Home Edition” of the race opens on May 18, with the first 5,000 entrants guaranteed a spot in the 2021 Falmouth Road Race.

“With safety always the top priority, we see an “At-Home” event as the ideal option for 2020,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc. board of directors.

“Although it’s sad to think of a summer in Falmouth without the usual race spectacle along our shores…[the race will be] a way to show support for the town, our medical community, and our Numbers for Nonprofits participants, who are raising funds that will be needed now more than ever.”

This year, Falmouth Road Race Inc. will purchase $25,000 in gift cards from local businesses to randomly award to participants, donate $5,000 to the Cape Kid Meals program for students, and use proceeds to again allow annual scholarships for high school seniors who are Falmouth residents.

In 2019, runners raised $5.1 million towards charities in partnership with Numbers for Nonprofits. This year those racers will continue to receive support for their fundraising efforts, including free registration for those running for charity who raise a required minimum dollar amount.

While the challenges created by the pandemic are manifold, American Cancer Society community development director Ramon Bermo believes this annual road race will still be a boon for vital fundraising efforts.

“Let’s face it, with everything going on, it’s a challenge for charities to raise money,” said Bermo. “But I also believe people are becoming more aware that charities need them now more than ever. The Falmouth Road Race has always been great and is working with us to make sure we succeed. They really treat charities as a partnership, so it will be a big part of our fundraising.”



