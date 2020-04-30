Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Paul Pierce was carried off the court in the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, but he'd be back.

Red Wings-Bruins, March 6, 2018 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Brad Marchand scores three goals, including the winner in overtime, adds two assists, and doesn’t lick anyone in a 6-5 victory over Detroit.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 1, 2008 NBA Finals (NBCSB, 8 p.m.)

All I’m saying is that Paul Pierce’s wheelchair belongs on display at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 5, 2004 ALCS (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

The Red Sox trail the series, 3-1. They trail the game in the eighth inning, 4-3. Mariano Rivera is on the mound for the Yankees. Sure, he blew Game 4. But he’d never blow two in a row, right? Right?

