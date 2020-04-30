Little League World Series is canceled

The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.

Little League president Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pa., saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.

This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me tell the folks in all those communities and all the sites where we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable,” Keener said. “It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from all over the world into the community of Williamsport as well as those six other communities that have been such great friends and supporters of ours over the years.”

He added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.

Advertisement

Little League has not, however, called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.

The annual major league game in Williamsport, which this year was to feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23, has been canceled, MLB said.

"While the cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series is extremely disappointing, the health and safety of all of the people involved must be the paramount consideration. We look forward to our return to Williamsport for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Advertisement

Along with the Little League World Series, which is held in South Williamsport, the other events canceled were the World Series of Little League Softball in Greenville, North Carolina; Junior League Baseball in Taylor, Michigan; Junior League Softball in Kirkland, Washington; Senior League Baseball in Easley, South Carolina; and Senior League Softball in Sussex County, Delaware.

NBA’s Cuban ‘optimistic’

NBA team presidents met Thursday and emerged with belief that there are still ways to resume the season, and Dallas owner Mark Cuban also expressed optimism that the league will find a way out of the coronavirus-caused shutdown.

“Every intention is to return to play and try to create the best environment we can for the league and for the fans,” San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said after participating in the call with top team officials. “And we’re all on board for that.”

The NBA has been shut down since March 11 and 259 regular season games have yet to be played. It remains unclear if any of those games would be rescheduled should the league resume play, or if the NBA would opt to go directly into the postseason.

Cuban, speaking to CNN, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the season could resume — albeit in empty buildings. “I don’t expect that we’ll have fans,” Cuban said.

Buford said the teams and league officials are discussing countless options, none of which have been finalized and none of which have been detailed specifically by the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league has been open to any idea thrown its way about when, where and how to resume.

Advertisement

NFL schedule due soon

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the 2020 schedule, which had been intended to be released after the draft, was planned to be unveiled by the end of next week, with the date for the kickoff game Thursday, Sept. 10, concluding with Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa.

But the league is planning several contingencies because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a late-winter Super Bowl.

"The schedule will come out as normal, but we’re doing reasonable and responsible planning as we always do, inside of game operations,” league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. “Based off of what we are learning from the medical community and how people are handling this domestically and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

Portugal to resume soccer

Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa said the country’s soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic, and included an announcement on his government’s plan to roll back lockdown measures. Costa said the resumption of play, without fans, still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions . . . German chancellor Angela Merkel says a decision on whether the country’s soccer league can resume amid the coronavirus pandemic has been pushed back to Wednesday. Soccer authorities had been hoping to receive the go-ahead to resume league games without fans as early as May 9. Merkel met with the country’s 16 state governors and warned there is still a danger that numbers of COVID-19 infections could rise if strict containment measures are relaxed too soon. The Bundesliga was suspended on March 13 with nine rounds remaining . . . Paris Saint-Germain was declared French League champion after the soccer season ended early because of the pandemic. The move came after the French government called off the soccer and rugby leagues in the country because of the virus.