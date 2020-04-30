Player safety first concern for BC football coach Jeff Hafley when season resumes

While the college football season is slated to begin in August, schools across the country are still shuttered. The NCAA and conference commissioners are exploring options for next season from a schedule shortened to just conference games to a season pushed back to next spring.

As several professional sports are considering options for resuming amid the coronavirus pandemic, college sports are also considering what the road ahead will look like.

“We’re on the phone a lot with the ACC coaches and, obviously, I’m in touch with [athletic director] Martin [Jarmond] constantly and we all play through the scenarios,” Hafley said in a conference call. “It’s our job, we have a bunch of calendars laid out and if it’s this amount of weeks or this amount of weeks or this amount of weeks, we’ll have a plan to do the best that we can and that’s really all we can do right now is try to get a bunch of plans ready and whatever one they tell us we have to use, we’ll be ready to do so.

“My belief on this whole thing is we need to do whatever we can for the players to be safe. That’s the main objective. We can’t get into a situation where we’re going to put their health — them getting injured — into jeopardy. And as long as they give us enough time to do that, then we’re going to put the scheme in, do the best we can and make sure the players can get out there and go play ball.”

Nothing about Hafley’s first few months as Eagles coach has been normal. Typically at this point, Hafley said he would’ve been watching film cut-ups and offspring practice and evaluating the team and what it needs moving forward.

“I expected to be in my office,” he said. “Where I’m at right now is in my home office, which I never in a million years expected to use when I got this house. Where I expected to be, that’s a great question. It certainly would’ve been to be around the players, get really close with the players, implemented the scheme — offensive, defense and special teams — and where we are right now. We’re trying to get to know the players more through Zoom meetings, spending time with them there, and trying to implement the system.

“Everything that I kind of thought about doing and was excited about — being on the move and getting around to see alumni — it’s just kind of been put on pause.”

Jeff Hafley has had an interesting start to his coaching career at BC. JOSH REYNOLDS/Associated Press

Hafley has been implementing a new playbook as best he can. The Eagles staff meets with players through Zoom, going through plays with the whiteboard feature. That comes with its own challenges.

“We can do it,” Hafley said. “Now the hard part is this, right? Most people learn by doing, failing, getting it perfected, and doing it again. So that’s done. So for the kid who struggles learning just by listening and seeing on film, it’s going to be harder. So we’ve just got to be creative. We’ve got to make sure when we get back, we can execute at a high level.”

Losing practice time in the spring and possibly having preparation time compressed whenever college football returns, especially under a first-year head coach, could limit much of what the team is able to do on the field.

“What it’s going to do truthfully, maybe in Year 1, you’re not going to see as much,” Hafley said. “Because if you only have so many weeks to install without a full spring, you might not get to see the full arsenal.

“I think that’s where we have to be really smart as coaches is how much mentally are they going to be able to handle and execute at a high level given the amount of time that we’re going to have with them. It might look a lot simpler in the first month, it might look a lot different in the second month. We just have to be really smart.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.