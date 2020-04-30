Portland Sea Dogs to refund all 2020 tickets, but that doesn’t mean Double-A season is canceled

After Maine Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a new “Stay Safer at Home” executive order on Tuesday that maintains limits for gatherings of 50 people or less through July 1, the Sea Dogs took action.

The offer is not an acknowledgement that the season has been canceled, said Sea Dogs president and GM Geoff Iacuessa on Thursday, but the team’s concession to the “increasing likelihood” that Hadlock Field will not be able to allow any fans into the stadium to watch the Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate's potential baseball games.

The Portland Sea Dogs are offering refunds for all the tickets they’ve sold for the 2020 season.

“There’s still an opportunity that maybe late in the season for us to be able to have fans at a game but from our standpoint, we just wanted to communicate with fans that if they wanted to get a refund at this time or hold onto their tickets for next season they could do that,” said Iacuessa.

“As an organization we really want to be transparent and proactive and treat our fans the best that we can. The month of July right now, that guideline’s in place so it really just left us with the month of August and our early September games, so instead of piecemealing things, we kind of dove all in," he continued. "Our anticipation is if it’s safe and we’re going to have games in August and September, fans are going to come out and support the game and see the game of baseball.”

Neither of the Red Sox’ two Massachusetts affiliates, the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox and Short-Season A Lowell Spinners, have made similar decisions.

Enough rumors circulated on Wednesday for Minor League Baseball to issue a statement denying whispers that the entire minor-league season had been canceled.

"The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false," read the statement. "Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season."

On Wednesday, the Red Sox began offering refunds, credit and exchange options for 2020 postponed games at Fenway Park for April and May.

