In this odd draft, Patriots likely drew on coaching staff’s connections in making their picks

But no one could travel much this year because of coronavirus restrictions, and the Patriots’ draft class is pretty good evidence that when it’s hard for teams to get first-hand information on prospects, they feel better about players who have trusted coaching staffs vouching for them. The draft class is full of players from college programs Patriots coaches have close connections to.

Under normal conditions, the Patriots will scout anyone, anywhere; remember when Bill Belichick popped down to Middle Tennessee State while the rest of the NFL world was in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine?

“Organizationally Nick [Caserio] and his staff, Monti [Ossenfort], Dave Ziegler, the scouts, really again did an excellent job of getting the information at all points, whether it was at the start of the draft process or all through in the spring, combine, our different WebEx meetings,” coach Bill Belichick said.

Three of New England’s 10 picks — linebacker Josh Uche, tight end Devin Asiasi, and offensive lineman Michael Onwenu — played at Michigan.

They join Chase Winovich, a Wolverine-turned-Patriot as of last year’s draft, on the roster. Belichick said Winovich spoke highly of his college teammates, especially position mate Uche.

“Wherever they come from, they come from,” Belichick said. “It's more coincidence than anything else. Certainly it's a good program. From talking to Chase about some of the players, he was very complimentary about his teammates. I feel like they're all good players.”

Winovich is probably not the best source Belichick & Co. were able to mine, however. Michigan’s quarterbacks coach is Ben McDaniels, brother of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Ben McDaniels has been on the Wolverines staff for two years, so he has a good understanding of players coming out of Michigan this year, not just how they play on the field but how they operate off it. It may not be Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh, but the Patriots probably feel fairly safe picking players from that program.

With Asiasi, who transferred to UCLA, the Patriots can lean on Jedd Fisch, who joined the staff as a quarterbacks coach this offseason. Fisch was head coach at UCLA in 2017, the year Asiasi sat out after transferring. Calls to UCLA are probably easy ones for Fisch to make.

Also, Belichick and current UCLA coach Chip Kelly are close friends, so no shortage of information there.

“It definitely helped me out a lot,” Asiasi said when asked what he thought Kelly and his friendship with Belichick did for him. “Obviously with Coach Kelly’s history of being in the NFL and having those NFL-type offenses and things like that, it definitely prepared me, I feel like.”

The Patriots’ first third-round pick, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, comes from Alabama. If you are unfamiliar with the Crimson Tide-to-New England pipeline, there is an excellent HBO documentary about the friendship between Belichick and Alabama coach Nick Saban. We probably don’t need to spend more time on this one.

Some of the later-round picks don’t come with connections that are quite as clear. Both the Belichick and Patriot names go far in coaching circles — and football is an insular community anyway — but it’s not clear that they’d have had any better luck than anyone else gaining insight from the Virginia Tech staff into tight end Dalton Keene, from the Marshall staff into kicker Justin Rohrwasser (although Rohrwasser did transfer from Rhode Island), or from the Wake Forest staff into lineman Justin Herron.

The same might go for Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia, though the Patriots were able to attend his Pro Day March 10 since it took place before the NFL placed travel restrictions on scouts. That means they had a slightly greater opportunity to get their own eyes on Maluia and to meet with him before picking him in the sixth round.

Seventh-round pick Dustin Woodard, from Memphis, gets an honorable mention in this category for having gone to Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., with Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry. So, there’s that.

Every sect of NFL life is a maze of connections, but one often-posited theory about this year’s special-circumstances draft was that teams were going to rely on prospects from programs they knew well. The Patriots’ draft class makes it look like there was something to it.

Admittedly, the Patriots’ top pick — second-round selection Kyle Dugger, a safety from Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne — is the exception. Or, if anyone knows of a Patriots connection to Lenoir-Rhyne, hit us up and more power to you.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.