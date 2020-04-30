Wake Forest picks Steve Forbes as new basketball coach

The NCAA is facing a federal lawsuit accusing the organization of failing to address gender-based violence by male athletes against female students at colleges and universities. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed this week in US District Court in Michigan, include women who were athletes at Michigan State, Nebraska and an unidentified America East school. Other plaintiffs were students at Michigan State or Nebraska. A Nebraska spokeswoman said the school received a copy of the lawsuit against the NCAA and cannot comment on pending litigation. A message was left with the NCAA seeking comment … The NCAA Board of Governors recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools once without sitting out a season. Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation.

Wake Forest hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday following a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning . Forbes, 55, is coming off a five-year run with ETSU that ended with a 30-win season and the Southern Conference Tournament championship before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. He went 130-43 in his time with the Buccaneers, winning at least 24 games each year while also winning the league tournament in 2017 to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Olympics

More doping charges for Russia?

Russian sports could face a new wave of doping charges after the World Anti-Doping Agency said it completed its investigation of a vast trove of evidence on nearly 300 athletes, with nearly half the files showing signs of manipulation. Of the 298 athletes investigated, WADA said it found signs of manipulation in files relating to 145 of them. Investigators had to contend with deliberate attempts to throw them off the scent, WADA said. Those ruses could still undermine attempts to charge and ban athletes who doped. It said the athletes investigated came from sports governed by 27 different international federations, but didn’t say which.

Baseball

Woman hit by ball sues

A woman who was struck in the face by a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the team and Major League Baseball. In her lawsuit filed this week, Laiah Zuniga, 28, says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused fractures under both of her eyes and caused extensive damage to her teeth. She said it hit her because the stadium hadn’t extended the netting that protects fans from foul balls all the way down the third base line, where she was sitting. The lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages from the Cubs and MLB, is similar to one filed in 2017 by a suburban Chicago man who was blinded in one eye when he was hit by a foul ball at Wrigley. That case is pending.

Soccer

Bank in FIFA scandal to pay $30m

An Israeli bank and its Swiss subsidiary agreed to pay over $30 million for their role in conspiring to launder more than $20 million in kickbacks to soccer officials, the first financial institutions implicated in the FIFA scandal to reach a resolution with US prosecutors. Bank Hapoalim BM in Israel and its wholly owned Swiss company Hapoalim Ltd. agreed to forfeit $20.73 million and pay a fine of $9.33 million as part of a non-prosecution agreement, the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn said. . The scheme took place through the banks’ Miami branch from 2010-15, with many of the payments tied to marketing rights for the Copa America.

Miscellany

Football player born without legs dies

An Dayton, Ohio, man born without legs who garnered national praise while playing high school football died in an all-terrain vehicle crash. Bobby Martin, 32, died from multiple trauma Tuesday after being thrown from an ATV and hitting another vehicle’s windshield, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office announced. His death was ruled an accident. Officials said Martin was driving in a stolen ATV when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a minivan. He hit the minivan’s windshield before landing on the sidewalk. He was born with a congenital disorder that caused abnormal fetal development of the lower spine. But despite this, Martin rose to national attention in 2005 when he played for Colonel White High School’s football team as a senior. A photo of him was included in a Sports Illustrated column of the publication’s 100 greatest sports photos of all time … R.D. Hubbard, who bred, owned and raced thoroughbred and quarter horses and was an influential executive in the racing industry, died. He was 84 … Douglas Anakin, a member of the four-man Canadian bobsled team that won the Olympic gold medal in 1964, died. He was 89. Anakin’s family said he died Saturday in Invermere, British Columbia, without providing a cause of death.

