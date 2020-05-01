Allston music venue Great Scott closes after 44 years

“It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not re-open,” wrote longtime manager Tim Philbin. “For 44 years Great Scott has provided entertainment and more than a few beverages to a loyal group of customers. From its inception in 1976 as a local bar featuring blues and folk performers to the 1980s and 1990s as a beloved college dive featuring cover bands and DJ nights, to the 2000s and its emergence as one of the best live music venues in the city, Great Scott has meant many things to many people.

Music lovers will not be able to return to beloved Allston music venue, Great Scott, once the pandemic subsides. According to a post on the Great Scott Boston Facebook page, the pub is permanently closing.

“Through it all we’ve aspired to be a good neighbor to our community and a friend to all who walk through our doors. There is a sign that still hangs in the venue from the establishment that Great Scott replaced. The name of which was Brandy’s. That sign reads ‘Where Incredible Friendships Begin’. I’m glad we never took it down because it explains Great Scott better than I ever could. Take care of yourselves and each other.”

The Great Scott’s landlords informed them they would not be able to renew their lease, forcing them to shutter their doors for good, according to music news site Vanyaland. The landlords were not immediately available for further comment.

Great Scott shone a spotlight on dozens of local and national bands, like Speedy Ortiz, MGMT, and Grimes, before their careers skyrocketed.

Fans flooded the comments beneath Philbin’s words on Facebook.

“Oh wow. So sad to hear this,” wrote Melissa Gibbs. “One of my first regular hangouts when I first lived in Boston (Allston).”

“I honestly had yet to see a bad show at Great Scott and it was always such a privilege to be in a venue where its audience could be so intimate with its performers,” said Owen Miller. “You’ll be greatly missed, but I’m happy to have the memories of all of the shows and artists I’ve met there.”

Great Scott has been closed since mid-March in accordance with the state’s stay-at-home advisory.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.