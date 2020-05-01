Erik Larson’s new book about Churchill resonates with those yearning for strong leadership

This is Erik Larson’s moment. His affecting and affectionate chronicle of the Churchill family during the Blitz, the Nazi World War II bombing campaign against Great Britain, has found a hungry audience in the United States — a country under siege from an entirely different kind of assault but sharing important elements: personal dislocation, privation, a sense of great loss, and an attack whose end is not discernible.

The book crashed onto the bestsellers list the week New York recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus. Now it, and the virus, have surged — the United States alone has confirmed more than a million COVID-19 cases, while “The Splendid and the Vile” has pierced the top 10.

Advertisement

Americans, yes, are reading again. And in their longing for a return to normal patterns that glitter in memory, they are finding comfort in another country’s distress in another century in another confrontation with evil.

“I get this all the time,’’ Larson said in a conversation the other day. “People are telling me that in the vacuum of national leadership we have today that they have a certain yearning for the kind of leadership Churchill showed in this period. People seem to need to be reminded what real leadership looks like, and descending into the past is like going into a time they would prefer to be living in.

“But remember this difference,” he was swift to add. “Bombs were falling every night in London.’’

Larson is unsparing in his description of Britain under those falling bombs. “Anyone venturing outside saw the sky glowing red,” he wrote of the first night of the Nazi attack. “Fire crews fought immense blazes but made little headway.” Then, in a spring much like our own, Winston Churchill walked among the ruins, “smiling, scowling, now and then doffing his bowler hat, even executing an occasional snappy pirouette to acknowledge a remark from a bystander.”

Advertisement

Coventry was battered for 11 hours in November 1940, the famous cathedral left in ruins, a pipe organ once used by Handel destroyed. A dog walked the streets with a child’s arm in its mouth. Charred torsos were on the roadside. The air raid left 568 civilians dead. City officials banned individual burials, so great was the death toll.

How can carnage of this magnitude, and international stakes of this significance, offer consolation in our own era?

“It could be an element of the heroic quality of the time, and Churchill and Britain experienced an existential threat in that period,” Larson said in the interview. “Churchill provided a way to feel emboldened and gave people a way to confront that threat. Maybe there is some secondary courage that comes from reading about how people in the past confronted a threat with real bravery. I believe courage is infectious, and Churchill seemed to believe it, too. He taught people the art of being fearless. We need it now.”

We also may need a reminder that peril is not confined to our own period. Consider how Larson opens his volume, with an echo of our own time, the dire warnings that the enemy may leave 200,000 dead. A military theorist, considering such a bombardment, had made this prediction: “The hospitals will be stormed, traffic will cease, the homeless will shriek for help, the city will be a pandemonium.”

Advertisement

In that era as in ours.

Cover of "The Splendid and the Vile"

Larson’s book is a personal look at the Churchills and their circle, the result of his own personal experience and epiphany. When he moved from Seattle to New York City he realized his experience of the 2001 terrorist attacks bore no resemblance to what his new neighbors had encountered.

“My experience was nothing,” he said. “In New York, they could see the ambulances and hear the sirens, and they experienced the violation of their hometown. I began to wonder how anyone could have survived the Blitz in 57 consecutive nights of bombing — 57 consecutive 9/11s.”

He reflected on this, then brooded, then stumbled upon a fresh angle on one of the most overwritten stories of modern times: how the quintessential London family, the Churchills, endured their trial.

The center of this story, as in Britain’s story, is Churchill, whose leadership style was both heroic and human, a marked contrast to that of his predecessor, the luckless and feckless Neville Chamberlain. In this challenge, Churchill took Britain out of what he called “this long, stern, scowling valley.”

At times few shafts of light reached that valley. The enemy seemed implacable, the struggle seemed interminable, the costs of victory almost inconceivable. But fate and the vicissitudes of British politics delivered Churchill — an enigmatic figure of adventure and literature, eloquent in his imprecations, almost childish in his impulses — to national leadership at a moment when his unusual gifts were suited to meet an unusual foe.

Advertisement

“This was Churchill facing a clear enemy,” Larson said in the interview. “No one disputes that the Nazis were an evil enemy. Churchill was symbolically the good guy. There is something in that ‘dark-versus-light’ story that is in the end very satisfying.”

In our own time we perhaps could have used more thinking like that of Harold Nicholson, parliamentary secretary for the British Ministry of Information, who told his wife, the writer Vita Sackville-West, to prepare for the worst — and to prepare for a swift evacuation of their home:

“This all sounds very alarming," he told her, in words that our leaders didn’t employ for us at the start, “but it would be foolish to think that the danger is inconceivable.”

And so for us as the inconceivable became inevitable, the lessons of 1940 and 1941 developed a special lure, with special lessons.

“It does not hurt, especially in a time like this, to be reminded what real leadership looks like,” said Larson. “In a way this a dry run for other challenges. This is a pandemic and it is awful, but there are even graver existential threats that could come down the road. You have to have a genuinely capable leader or you are sunk. Maybe the best thing is that this is a reminder of that.”

David M. Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.