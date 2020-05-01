Local bestsellers for the week ending April 26

2. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

3. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

4. Redhead by the Side of the Road Anne Tyler Knopf

5. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. If It Bleeds Stephen King Scribner

9. Afterlife Julia Alvarez Algonquin Books

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Doubleday

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Educated Tara Westover Random House

7. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir Madeleine Albright Harper

8. Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui Algonquin Books

9. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

10. Dining In Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

5. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. Pachinko Min Jin Lee Grand Central

9. Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

10. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

5. The Story of More Hope Jahren Vintage

4. The Story of More Hope Jahren Vintage

7. Man’s Search for Meaning Viktor E. Frankl Beacon Press

8. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

9. No One is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

10. Madame Fourcade’s Secret War Lynne Olson Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.