True tremendousness from Trevor Noah

Now comes news from Variety that Noah is quite the mensch.

I’ve been enjoying Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” which he has been hosting remotely from home. Obviously it’s not as peppy as the regular show, but Noah is doing a good job covering the pandemic and the government’s response — good enough for Comedy Central to expand the nightly show from a half-hour to 45 minutes.

While Noah’s writers and producers are still working to put together the remote show, 25 other “Daily Show” crew members, including camera operators and audio technicians, have been furloughed indefinitely due to the pandemic. And so Noah has been personally paying their salaries, and he has told them that he will continue to do so until the TV industry is back up and running.

I love hearing this, as a reminder that crises can bring out the best in some people, if not in some of our biggest corporations.

