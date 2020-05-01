Baker names a new member to BPDA board

Whenever it gets back to approving projects, the Boston Planning & Development Agency board will have a new voting member.

Brian Miller, a financial advisor and longtime resident of South Boston, will join the board in May, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday. He’ll replace former board chair Tim Burke, who stepped down earlier this year from board that approves most large development projects in Boston.

An expert in retirement planning at Morgan Stanley, Miller has also been active in a variety of South Boston civic organizations, serving on boards and advisory councils for Laboure Center, Boston Collegiate Charter School and South Boston Catholic Academy. He has also served as a campaign finance chair for U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch; a search of state campaign finance records showed no donations by Miller to Baker, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, or any other state or local officeholder.