Business group recommends slow return to work with restrictions

The 70-page presentation, spearheaded by the Massachusetts High Technology Council and led by Bain Capital co-chairman Steve Pagliuca based on pandemic research from McKinsey & Co., paints a sobering portrait of a painfully slow reopening of the economy with basic measures such as masks, social distancing, and isolation remaining the most effective tools to contain COVID-19.

Absent of a vaccine and universal testing, resuscitating the economy during a pandemic may require a phased return to the workplace, based on age and industry, with white-collar employees who can work remotely the last to come back into the office, according to a report presented Friday by Massachusetts business leaders.

Massachusetts, like many other states, is far from universal testing — a day in which its 7 million residents before work or school take a saliva test to check if they have the virus. Pagliuca said testing centers would need to be built to handle the volume, and they would be costly. He also believes a vaccine won’t be available for 18 months.

“It’s going to be a while before we get back to normal,” said Pagliuca during an online presentation he made on Friday.

On Thursday, Pagliuca and other members of the group presented their recommendations to the Reopening Advisory Board that Gov. Charlie Baker appointed to plan for resuming normal business operations. The presentation did not include an estimation of how much all these efforts would cost, or who would shoulder those costs.

Determining when to reopen hinges in part on ensuring that there are enough hospital beds and health care workers to handle the anticipated caseloads as the spread of the pandemic flattens, and that the state can effectively test for and trace the infection, according to the council presentation.

The state has done a good job managing hospital capacity, the report said, with just more than half of intensive care beds filled by COVID-19 patients.

But group warned about rushing back to work, which could lead to a second, more severe wave of infections.

The report envisions a phased return to the workplace, beginning with the most essential jobs that are impossible or difficult to be done from home. These would include health care and social services, retail, and transportation. A second round could include construction, manufacturing, education, and government workers, who may find it difficult or impossible to work from home.

Last to return would be sectors where employees can easily work remotely, including information technology, financial services, and professional services.

Importantly, workers most at risk — those over age 60, or with health- compromising conditions — should remain home in the first wave.

The report also warns that young workers living in multigenerational households may need to take extra precautions if they return to the workplace, or consider alternative living arrangements especially if they live in a hot spot. As much as 40 percent of the over-65 population could be living in a multi-generational household.

The report also called reopening schools and child care centers a “precondition” to parents returning to work, and that it may require older students wearing masks and disinfecting schools twice a day.

How employees commute will also need to be reimagined. Public transit could be a source of infection, and employers may need to consider car pools and private vans. Subways and buses may operate at reduced capacity in order to adhere to social distancing measures — or even consider assigned seating.

Pagliuca has emerged as a bridge between Massachusetts business and government leaders and Scientists to Stop COVID-19, a national ad hoc group of academic medical experts that has put together a detailed plan for ending the pandemic and returning some normalcy to civic and business life.

The committee — put together by Tom Cahill, a Boston doctor turned hedge fund manager, and including scientists from Harvard, MIT, and other local schools — has laid out four key steps and a time timetable that partially underpins the council’s game plan for reopening the economy:

Find existing drugs that can help treat COVID-19 patients, a process that has already begun, most notably with remdesivir, which has shown effectiveness in an early trial

Develop therapies that use the body’s own antibodies to ward off the virus, with testing through the summer

Develop and deploy vaccines by the fall of next year

Begin to gradually reopen the economy as soon as this month

In Pagliuca’s presentations on reopening the economy during the past two weeks, he has emphasized the variety of steps necessary for people feel safe and to prevent hospitals from getting swamped by COVID-19 cases. They include: contract tracing, virus and antibody tests, physical distancing in the office, and eventually a long-awaited vaccine.

“Everything is interdependent on everything else,” Pagliuca said in an interview. “If you don’t have tests, you’re going to have more people in the hospital. If you don’t have tracing, you’re going to have more people in the hospital. ... If you’re going to go back to work, you have to try not to overwhelm the hospital capacity. If you overwhelm that capacity, you’re going to have to shut down again.”

