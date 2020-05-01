Now she’s received stimulus checks for both of her dead parents

“It’s hard to believe,” she said Friday. “That the government could make the same mistake twice in one family makes me think this problem may be more widespread.”

One day after Mary Connaughton publicly chided the federal government for sending a $1,200 stimulus check to her deceased mother, she got another one for her father, who died more than two years ago.

Connaughton, a CPA and director of government transparency at the Pioneer Institute, was featured in a Globe story Thursday about the stimulus notification letter sent to her dead mother earlier this week. Her mother, Mary “Elise” Zarilli, died at age 89 eight months ago.

On Monday, she received a letter, signed by the president, informing her mother that a $1,200 stimulus check had been direct deposited into her bank account.

Connaughton, of Framingham, arranged with the bank to have her mother’s stimulus payment returned, and wondered why the IRS hadn’t simply checked Social Security records before sending stimulus checks. Her mother’s Social Security benefits had stopped promptly upon her death.

Then, on Friday, her deceased father’s stimulus check came in the mail. She said she had long ago confirmed that Social Security payments to her father, Vincent, had stopped upon his death at age 85. She said she filed a final tax return on his behalf last year, just as she had on behalf of her mother this year.

The check for Vincent came in an envelope that included on its front instructions on how to send it back, if necessary.

“If recipient deceased check here and drop in mailbox.”

That’s exactly what she did.

