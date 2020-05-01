Let’s set the scene: In the 1980s, impressionable kids sat for hours in front of MTV to watch Cher straddle a cannon in a fishnet bodysuit and Madonna prance in pasties. I was one of those kids (which explains so much), and what I learned more than anything is that choreography is key to a successful video. More importantly, I learned all the dance moves because I grew up in a small town with nothing better to do. Talk about a wasted youth. Now, I’ve decided to learn those moves again as part of my COVID-19 workout.

Without the gym, and a limited amount of space for exercise, I’ve excavated plenty of unconventional workout videos from the depths of the Internet to help keep me from developing pandemic-induced bedsores. But there are only so many times a man can take work out advice from Estelle Getty and Alyssa Milano before he’s left craving more from his fitness routine. So this week I turned to what I know best — dance moves from 1980s music videos.

Care to join me? Bonus points if you can get the whole family to take part. Group choreography is always the best.

Slip on your leg warmers as we walk through the finest 1980s music video choreography you can learn at home. Time to sweat with the oldies.

Pat Benatar, “Love Is a Battlefield” (1983) — The premise of this video is a bit hard to swallow. Benatar plays a teenage runaway who hits the seedy city streets after a fight with her father. What’s distracting is that Benatar was 30 at the time the video was made. Maybe the fight was really about the fact that she was still living at home at 30? But we quickly learn that the city is no place for a woman of 30 who is pretending to be a teenager. Benatar ends up working in a dance hall where every woman dresses like Cyndi Lauper and the boss looks like he just arrived from a “Scarface” audition. It’s all a lead-in for a fantastic group number. The video was choreographed by Michael Peters, who also choreographed Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and “Thriller.” Benatar and her army of dance hall girls fight back against an abusive boss with an aggressive dance number that involves a shoulder shimmy, followed by a repeated raised knees, and a move I call “angry mime pounding her palms against an invisible wall.” It’s impossible to learn, but think of the workout you’ll get trying.

Prince, “Raspberry Beret” (1985) — Prince’s greatest contribution to the 1980s group choreography genre is also the easiest to learn. For “Raspberry Beret,” his royal purpleness stands above a flock of devoted, pirate shirt-wearing disciples and sings about a paramour with a fondness for French fashion, motorcycles, and public nudity. Prince never participates in the group dance. He’s Prince, the man did his own thing, such as wear a tiny blue suit with puffy clouds on it. Surrounding him, the disciples move in a ritualistic fashion. Watch them carefully. The move is three funky shoulder dips with the elbow dropping toward the knee. Come up, hold it a beat, then raise your hands above your head and clap. I’m not sure if this move provides much exercise, but it does give you an opportunity to listen to “Raspberry Beret” over and over.

Jermaine Jackson, “Dynamite" (1984) — Not to be outdone by Michael, Jermaine Jackson hired Bob Giraldi, the director of “Beat It,” for perhaps the sweatiest of all the 1980s choreographed videos. In “Dynamite," Jermaine is incarcerated in a facility where a fog machine appears to be running 24 hours a day and half the light bulbs need replacing. It’s an all male prison guarded by women who show an affinity for eye shadow and shoulder pads. But there’s trouble brewing behind bars. Jermaine and his fellow inmates, all of whom appear to have studied modern dance prior to sentencing, have kidnapped two of the female guards. Let the dancing begin! Learning this dance may look complicated, but follow Jermaine’s moves on the chorus. It’s a few tentative steps forward, a lot of arm swinging, and a quick hand through the hair at the line “What I like.” Let’s just say he’s no Michael. Heck, he’s no La Toya either.

Toni Basil, “Hey Mickey,” 1981 — Grab your family (it’s helpful if one of your children is a cheerleader) and get ready to shake your pom-poms along with this low-budget classic. Toni Basil enlisted the help of the Carson High School cheerleading squad from Los Angeles for a video that made every girl (and many boys) want to become a cheerleader in 1982. Suffering from a bit of Pat Benatar Syndrome (PBS), the then 38-year-old Basil plays a high school cheerleader, but because she’s Toni Basil, she’s flawless and the transgression is excusable. This is the woman who danced with Elvis in “Viva Las Vegas,” appeared in “Easy Rider,” taught David Byrne his moves in “Once in a Lifetime,” and most recently choreographed Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood.” I don’t recommend trying the intricate cheerleader moves from “Hey Mickey,” but follow Basil. I call her signature move “the ice cube.” Simply dance as if someone just dropped an ice cube down the back of your turtleneck. As an added bonus, you can practice dancing to the Spanish version of the song and learn a second language.

Laura Branigan, “Spanish Eddie,” 1985 — Like most 1980s videos that involve gang warfare, the majority of the fighting in “Spanish Eddie” realistically takes place in a dance studio, because that’s how they rolled in the 1980s. We never find out which region of Spain Eddie hails from, but Branigan sings of the titular Eddie’s fondness for sipping a cocktail made of Vicks and lemon gin. (A cocktail I’m thirsty for after quarantining for two months.) Because Branigan’s choreography consists of a few well-timed hair flips, watch the studio full of dancers for all the moves. There’s a recurring spin and raised arm, followed by the very important step, step, arm flick, and shoulder roll. Even if you’re unable to pick up all the moves, sell it with your face. Scowl and look at your dance partner as if you’ve been trapped in a house with them for seven weeks and you’re about to scream. That shouldn’t be too hard to carry off.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.