With kids officially home into June, here’s how to cope

“We thought this was going to be a middle distance race until May 4. Now it’s a marathon, and we need to recalibrate,” says Rachel Kramer, a Concord-based clinical psychologist who specializes in children and families.

The news hit like a punch to the stomach: On April 21, Governor Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts schools would shutter for the remainder of the academic year instead of reopening in May. Parents suspected that this was coming, but hearing the official word made it painfully real. This chaos — the online learning, the virtual classrooms, the cacophonous chats, the sphinxlike passwords — weren’t a strange detour. They were here for the duration.

Advertisement

Now what? The skills that we used to power through the first few weeks need to change for a new world that prizes structure, but also flexibility; schoolwork, but also lack of pressure; and connectivity, with only virtual ways to connect. Here’s how to reframe your parenting strategy for the long, confusing haul.





Be brutally honest about your schedule. You may have begun your home-schooling, home-working adventure with grand plans for hikes, crafting, or other noble pursuits. Assess what has worked and what hasn’t. If you’re forcing the kids on a nature walk every day or battling over classwork, be ruthless about eliminating extra stress. Prune the superfluous activities like those flowers you meant to plant last week but forgot about.

“The long-term goal is the social and emotional well-being of children and parents. We want people to have intact mental health,” says Kramer.





Conduct a physical wellness inventory. Are people sleeping properly? Moving? Eating at regular intervals? Whereas we were in survival mode before — making allowances for excess snacking, poor bedtime hygiene (devices! TV!), or lack of activity — now’s the time to evaluate whether your family’s habits make sense for the long-term. If we’re going to live like this with no immediate end in sight, an “Animal House” approach won’t work. Revisit your pre-pandemic standards of behavior.

Advertisement





Lower the perfectionism bar. Maybe your house is messy. Maybe your kid has worn the same “Frozen” pajama pants for two weeks. So what? “These are not ideal conditions. It makes sense to set our bar lower in terms of what we expect,” says Christina O’Flaherty, a clinical psychologist in Newton who specializes in families, grief, and trauma. Focus on one or two goals for the day: say, to clean up the playroom or to go for a short walk. Then, congratulate yourself for doing them. “This is not a time when most people are thriving. We’re getting through the day and trying to cope. So talk to yourself like you’d talk to a friend going through this, in a supportive way. Kids fighting? House is a disaster? Give yourself the same support,” a technique called self-compassion, O’Flaherty says.





Time-box your woes. We’re ruminating on everything from summer camp to job stability. Kramer suggests “time-boxing” these problems by setting aside a period during each day to address them. “This is a real cognitive strategy,” she says. For instance, give yourself permission not to contemplate camp until June 1, or jot down your worries before bed with a plan on how to address them in the morning.





Remember: Your child isn’t the only one who can’t log onto Google Classroom. Many families are grappling with online learning and adjusting to the virtual curriculum. Thoughts such as, “What does this mean socially? Will he ever learn algebra?” will only serve to stress you out. “The helpful piece is that everyone is going through this,” Kramer says. “The primary goal here is for us to continue to have close relationships with our kids and make them feel supported — not to set up the best homeschool or pandemic activity,” she says.

Advertisement





Honor your kids’ sadness. The situation is horrible, and it’s OK to feel sad. When your kids complain, don’t try to talk them out of it. Echo and validate their emotions. “Put language to it: ‘I know you’re disappointed. I know you’re frustrated. It’s making me sad right now, too, so let’s do something to feel better.’ Model a coping strategy” instead of invalidating the hurt, says Kramer.





Honor your own sadness. You’re probably pretty upset at this point, too. Own it, even if you feel like you didn’t earn it. O’Flaherty often sees clients who berate themselves for feeling self-pity, if they’re still healthy or have a job. “It’s true; there are gradations. But suffering isn’t a hierarchy,” she says. “This is traumatic.”





Please, ignore the bread-baking photos. If your social media diet has you wondering why you haven’t baked a gorgeous sourdough, designed a color-coded chore wheel, or mastered a new family hobby, give yourself a break. It doesn’t mean that other families are more organized; this projection of accomplished bliss simply might be their survival strategy.

Advertisement

“Some people cope through a sense of mastery and accomplishments. It’s frustrating to a lot of us who don’t do this, but it’s giving them a sense of control,” says O’Flaherty. Frame it as a coping mechanism and not a reminder of your own shortcomings.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.