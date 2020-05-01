Advice: How to deal with ‘virus face’ while walking

I’ve noticed people are not only keeping physical distance but also becoming less friendly. When I’ve said “hi” to fellow trail walkers in public parks, I’ve been met with tight-lipped smiles, curt nods, or no response at all. I’m staying a good distance away (6 feet whenever the trail allows) and wouldn’t dream of shaking hands or hugging. I’m simply trying to be friendly. Isn’t it still polite to say hello in return?

N.H. / Acton

Six feet is the minimum you’re supposed to stay away! The virus doesn’t care what the trail “allows.” I wouldn’t be smiling at you, either.

Advertisement

All the same, I’ve heard your complaint from others, and I’ve witnessed the behavior myself. Maybe we’re simply noticing unfriendliness more because we’re feeling raw and vulnerable, and then having noticed it, an unconscious confirmation bias creeps in and we start attending more to the scowls and ignoring the smiles. It’s a psychologically plausible explanation, and after all it’s not like Bostonians were a notably friendly bunch of pedestrians before.

I don’t think we’re fooling ourselves, though. I think people are more unfriendly, but it’s not from any ill intent. Trying to stay at least 6 feet away from all people at all times while wearing an unfamiliar mask on your face requires concentration, and people are rarely smiley and jovial when they’re concentrating. (A century or so ago, tight-lipped, focused “bicycle face” was considered sufficiently opposite of the ideals of receptive feminine sweetness to be put forth as an argument against women riding bicycles!)

Worse, though, is that right now literally everyone is a potential threat — sweet elderly neighbors, adorable toddlers, that attractive person on the park bench reading your favorite novel. That’s overwhelmingly hard to process. And neurologically, it’s a lot of work to make my face respond as though you were a friend while my body is responding as though you were a threat. It’s like a dystopian hellscape version of patting your head and rubbing your belly at the same time, and most folks simply do not have the energy. Forgive them, and don’t take it personally.

Advertisement

I have had a friend group for the past five years, and two members, Jane and Joe, were dating. They recently split and Joe has started dating another member of the group. This has caused Jane to be unintentionally exiled from group events. Many people in the group are still close with Jane, but do not want to make anyone uncomfortable. Any advice on how to handle this situation would be well appreciated.

D.W. / Springfield

There is no such thing as “unintentionally exiled.” You either mean that Jane has stopped attending group events because she’d rather interact with you all one-on-one for now, or that you all have stopped inviting her to things. If it’s the first, that’s what Jane needs to do to move on. If it’s the second, you all are being unkind and cowardly. When we can invite people to things again, ask Jane what she wants! There may be some awkwardness, but people hang out with exes all the time.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.