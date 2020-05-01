Blind date: ‘If things went poorly I could just hang up’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His perfect Saturday: On a boat in summer, skiing in winter

When he is happiest: Outside on a boat

KYLIE O’CONNOR: 25 / recruiter

Her interests: Skiing, game nights, beach days

When she is happiest: On a sailboat when someone else is in charge

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, SOUTH END AND SOUTH BOSTON

BREAKING THE ICE

Connor The only thing I was nervous about was doing the whole thing virtually. I figured the conversation would either come naturally or be wicked awkward.

Kylie If anything, it was easier to agree to [a virtual date]. If things went poorly I could just hang up.

Connor We logged on and started to talk pretty naturally. I was pleasantly surprised. I thought she was pretty. I also thought she had a nice smile.

Kylie He was cute, and looked like a friendly guy. We broke the ice by agreeing this was one of the weirdest things either of us had ever done. It definitely helped to have a sense of humor about meeting a blind date from my kitchen table.

IDEAL CONDITIONS

Connor We talked about what we do for work and where we live. We both recently started new jobs right before we had to start working from home, so we were able to connect over our epic timing on that.

Kylie We started with some get-to-know-you questions and realized we both love skiing and being on the water.

Connor We both enjoy doing stuff outside. We both enjoy skiing at the same mountains.

Kylie I was comfortable from the start and that carried through the whole time. Connor was easy to talk to and we had a good time.

Connor I ordered steak tips from Local 149. My order showed up only about 10 minutes before the call and then I forgot to eat while we were talking so I didn’t end up eating until after.

Kylie I got food from my favorite local Thai place, House of Siam.

Connor I felt comfortable from the start. She was really easy to talk to and things felt natural. As the night went on I definitely was more attracted to her because of how much we had in common and how easy it was to get along with her.

Kylie I was happily surprised to have been matched with someone who was easy to talk to and had a similar sense of humor as me.

FINAL RUN

Connor We were on the call for about three hours. We ended the date because it was around 10 p.m. and we both had work the next day. I got her phone number and agreed it would be nice to meet up once we’re allowed to leave our apartments.

Kylie We both said we had fun and he took my number to connect again.

Connor I don’t think anything specific happened that seemed romantic. I think it’s kind of hard over a video chat. The bad thing about a virtual date is you don’t get the real effect of meeting someone in person.

Kylie It was a video call, so not exactly a romantic setting.

SECOND DATE?

Connor Yeah, I think so. We got along really well and had a lot in common. It would be nice to meet in person.

Kylie I would be open to it.

POST-MORTEM

Connor / A

Kylie / A







